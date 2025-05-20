Brooklyn Beckham avoids bumping into dad David during flying UK visit amid rift

Brooklyn Beckham has narrowly avoided a run-in with his dad, David Beckham, during a quiet trip back to London.

Brooklyn, 26, who is rumoured to be feuding with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, made an under-the-radar trip to London on Monday. He reportedly spent the day working on a new modelling campaign for the upscale fashion label, Moncler.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the aspiring chef was snapped in Mayfair, just half a mile away from his father, David, who had been attending the Chelsea Flower Show and was snapped chatting to King Charles and Queen Camilla.

© Getty Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have kept a low profile since rumours of an alleged feud began to swirl

The pictures show Brooklyn in a monochromatic beige ensemble, which featured a quilted jacket, sweater, and a minimalist pair of trousers.

Brooklyn's wife, Nicola Peltz, was also in London with the actress posting a number of snaps from the Moncler shoot on her Instagram story.

© Instagram Nicola posted about her and Brooklyn's visit to London on her Instagram stories

The visit to London comes just days after the couple were reportedly hosted by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for dinner at their Montecito home in California. PEOPLE magazine reported that the pair were part of a group dinner, and weren't directly invited by the royal couple.

This comes amid reports of a brewing feud between the Beckhams that kicked off when Brooklyn and Nicola were visibly absent from David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations earlier in May. The couple was also nowhere to be seen during Victoria's 51st birthday festivities in April.

According to PEOPLE, Nicola and Brooklyn were recently hosted at a dinner by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The singer-turned-fashion mogul was surrounded by her nearest and dearest in Miami, except for Brooklyn and Nicola, who were once again no-shows.

They also did not attend Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show, where the rest of the Beckhams sat front row for her namesake brand.

© Getty Images The Beckhams have allegedly been feuding

A close source told HELLO! that Nicola was a source of tension between Brooklyn and his parents, explaining: "From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn't shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them. Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."