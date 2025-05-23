Blake Lively reaches out to Taylor Swift with fresh statement amid lawsuit drama

While Taylor has remained quiet throughout the lawsuit scandal, in which messages were shared revealing that Blake had named Taylor as one of her "dragons", implying that she would protect her, her team did issue a response following the subpoena.

It read: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.

"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."