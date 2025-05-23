Blake Lively reaches out to Taylor Swift with fresh statement amid lawsuit drama

After the pop star was subpoenaed, with Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman claiming that Blake's lawyers had demanded that Taylor release a statement publicly supporting the actress, his legal team has withdrawn the court request, leading Blake's rep to comment on the situation, despite ongoing reports that Blake and Taylor's close friendship has broken down following the situation.
Blake's new statement
Blake's rep told People that she was "pleased" that Justin's lawyers had "withdrawn their harassing subpoenas to Taylor Swift and her law firm". They added that they "will continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed or threatened in the process".
What has Taylor's team said about the lawsuit?
While Taylor has remained quiet throughout the lawsuit scandal, in which messages were shared revealing that Blake had named Taylor as one of her "dragons", implying that she would protect her, her team did issue a response following the subpoena.
It read: "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see 'It Ends With Us' until weeks after its public release, and was travelling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.
"The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.' Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."
Why was Taylor subpoened?
Justin's lawyer originally claimed that he had been informed that Blake's legal team had requested that Taylor release a statement of public support to the actress, or else they would share personal messages between the pair. However, the judge in the case dismissed the claims from court records.
Taylor's latest move
Meanwhile, fans have speculated that the songstress has been busy re-recording her Reputation album to reclaim ownership over her music, which was previously owned by Scooter Braun. The full version of 'Look What You Made Me Do' debuted in the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale, sparking delight among fans.
Taking to X, one person wrote: "Taylor releasing Look What You Made Me Do (TV) for The Handmaid’s Tale is so iconic. Nothing says ‘female rage meets copyright revenge’ like June Osborne and Taylor Swift linking arms and burning the patriarchy," while another person added: "Taylor, Look What You Made Me Do for Handmaid's Tale is just so perfect use of music for a scene! Killer!"
Sign up to our TV & Film newsletter for The Emmy Edit’s highlights and the latest releases in What to Watch