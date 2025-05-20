White House reacts to President Donald Trump calling Taylor Swift 'no longer hot'

The White House has responded to President Donald Trump's shocking statement about Taylor Swift's appearance.

The president continued his long-running feud with Taylor last week when he took to his website, Truth Social, and seemingly insulted her looks in a scathing post that took the internet by storm.

"Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she's no longer 'HOT?'" the 70-year-old posted.

Following his jab, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the comment during a White House press briefing on Monday, May 19.

Donald Trump alms Taylor Swift again

During the briefing, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked: "What does President Trump mean when he says that Taylor Swift is no longer hot?"

Karoline appeared to try and change the narrative and move the discussion off Taylor's appearance, claiming the president was referring to her political stance instead.

"Look, he is speaking about Taylor Swift's political views and how perhaps it has impacted the support of the American public for her work. I will leave it at that," she replied.

Taylor vs. Trump

Taylor and Trump have an ongoing feud

Taylor and Trump's feud has been ongoing for several years. In 2018, she spoke out in support of the Tennessee Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen after saying the Republican representative Marsha Blackburn's voting record was "appalling".

"In the past I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," she shared.

"I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country."

Taylor has made her opinion on Trump very clear

"I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love," she added.

Aware of Taylor's incredible influence, Trump was unhappy with this comment and told White House reporters: "Let's just say I like Taylor's music about 25% less now, okay?"

In August 2024, he reshared AI-generated images that falsely indicated that Taylor had endorsed his presidential campaign, leading her to publicly endorse former Vice President Kamala Harris' bid.

Taylor publicly endorsed Kamala Harris

"Recently I was made aware that AI of 'me' falsely endorsing Donald Trump's presidential run was posted to his site," she wrote on Instagram.

"It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter … I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

Again, Trump wasn't happy with Taylor and sent a message on Truth Social that read: "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT."

Trump declared he 'hated' Taylor Swift in 2024

He also told Fox & Friends: "I'm not a Taylor Swift fan. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Trump also took aim at Taylor after she was met with some boos at the 2025 Super Bowl to support her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

"The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift," he wrote on Truth Social. "She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!"