Rosamund Pike has revealed the details of a terrifying ordeal after she fell victim to phone snatching in London.

Speaking to Magic Radio, the Hallow Road actress, 46, said: "I was on the phone to my mother - on a mobile phone walking along a road - and I was mugged. The phone was snatched so all she heard was me scream and a thud and the phone went dead."

The actress, who was born in Hammersmith, added that the "mugger" was a kid who sped past her on a bicycle and punched her on the cheek, leaving her with a bruise on her face during the scary encounter which she said was also a "probably a pretty horrible 15 minutes" for her mother.

© Getty Actress Rosamund is a London native

Victims of phone snatching

The Gone Girl star isn't the first celebrity to fall victim to phone snatching in London. Former championship tennis player and Strictly contestant Annabel Croft, 58, had a similar encounter last summer.

© Instagram Annabel retold her story on This Morning

Her mobile phone was stolen by a masked man on a bike while she waited for a taxi in London at night.

© Getty Former Strictly star Annabel was involved in a scary ordeal

"I was screaming all bits and pieces, I couldn’t tell you what came out of my mouth, it’s all a bit of a blur," Annabel told TV presenters Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard during an appearance on This Morning following the incident.

"It totally traumatised me, I went into shock afterwards with the shakes. It happened all so quickly."

© Shutterstock Kym also had her phone snatched

Fellow former Strictly star and Coronation Street actress Kym Marsh also had her phone swiped in London.

Speaking to her co-host Gethin Jones on BBC's Morning Live, Kym recalled: "It is quite a scary thing to happen to you, you're walking down a road and then all of a sudden something's taken out of your hand.

"And that was about a fortnight ago that was taken from me. But thankfully I was okay."

© Getty The Met has said a mobile phone is reported as stolen in London every six minutes

READ: ITV's Saturday Morning's James Martin victim of a horrific crime

Statistics have shown that a mobile phone is reported as stolen in London every six minutes. In 2023, this amounted to a shocking 70,137 mobile phone thefts being recorded by the Metropolitan Police.