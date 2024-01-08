Rosamund Pike reveals 'smashed up' face injury as real reason behind shielded lace look at Golden Globes

Rosamund Pike now knows a thing or two about untimely injuries and having fashion (flawlessly) come to the rescue.

All eyes are on Hollywood A-Listers for the coming weeks, after awards season officially kicked off with the Golden Globes on January 7, the first of a long list of award shows coming up, culminating with the Academy Awards on March 10th.

The Saltburn actress was in attendance at the star-studded event celebrating her nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her appearance in the Emerald Fennell-directed hit, which ultimately went to Da'vine Joy Randolph of The Holdovers.

Golden Globes 2024: Best red carpet moments

And while her look of choice was celebrated across social media as much as her latest film role, she revealed there was in fact ulterior motive behind her custom lace headpiece.

For the Globes, Rosamund looked chic as ever in a romantic, tea-length lace gown from the Christian Dior Fall 2019 couture collection, and further amped up its air of old-Hollywood glamor with a structured, veiled headpiece by Philip Treacy.

Chic as the accessory certainly was, however, she later revealed to Variety while on the red carpet that wearing the special piece – which she described as a "protective veil" – was an effort to hide an injury on her face from a recent skiing accident.

Though she appeared to have glowing skin and minimal make-up under the veil, Rosamund explained: "I had an accident over Christmas – I had a skiing accident and I had to think, you know, not what you want when you're coming to the Golden Globes on the seventh of January."

MORE: 5 fashion trends that dominated the Golden Globes red carpet

MORE: 19 cutest couples at the Golden Globes 2024: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, more

She continued: "So on the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up, and I thought, 'I need to do something.'"

© Getty Rosamund expertly disguised her recent injury

Luckily, she went on to share the scrape on her cheek had fortunately healed, but she had already fallen "in love" with the accessory and wore it regardless.

Fans of the Golden Globe-nominee loved it just as much, and were quick to take to social media to gush about it, with one writing: "Everything is perfect," as others followed suit with: "It's amazing. I love some fancy headwear," and: "Such an amazing look and she is truly a movie star in every way!" as well as: "So editorial! Love it," plus another fan added: "THIS is what I wanna SEE."

© Getty The actress donned a couture Dior look

For more of the best looks from the Golden Globes red carpet, from the likes of Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep, Margot Robbie, and more, check out our best dressed list.

MORE: Emma Stone curses Taylor Swift and I nearly caught pneumonia: inside my evening at the Golden Globes

© Getty She was later glowing posing next to her Saltburn co-star without her veil

The night saw sweeping wins for hit shows like Beef, The Bear, and Succession, plus for the Christopher Nolan instant-classic Oppenheimer, though less so for Barbie, which only won two of its milestone nine nominations.

Among the night's winners were Billie Eilish, Lily Gladstone, Robert Downey Jr., Steven Yeun, Emma Stone, and Kieran Cuklin; you can see the full list of winners and best moments here.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.