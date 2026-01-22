6 actresses you probably forgot were Bond girls

With over 25 films in the franchise – depending if you count Casino Royale (1967) and Never Say Never Again (1983) – it’s hard to keep track of how many iconic actresses have stepped into the shoes of a Bond girl. From femme fatales to action-packed sleuths and icy antagonists, these actresses left their mark on the world of 007, sometimes before they became household names.

From the Wicked star who scored her big break in the film to the Oscar-winning actress who revealed a shock mishap behind-the-scenes with Pierce Brosnan, here are six stars you might have forgotten played Bond girls.

© Getty Images Kim was personally recommended for the role by Sean Connery's wife Kim Basinger – Never Say Never Again (1983) Long before her Oscar win for L.A. Confidential (1997), Kim Basinger played the ultra-glamorous Domino in Never Say Never Again (1983), opposite Sean Connery in his final performance as 007. The actress told Interview Magazine she’d never seen a Bond movie before taking on the role, but was personally suggested to the producers by Sean’s wife, Micheline. “I sat there and suggested a lot of other girls in the business for the part,” Kim explained. “I said, ‘I do not look like that, okay?’ But the producer said, ‘No, Sean wants to meet you in London.’” Kim followed her Bond role with mega-hits like 9 1/2 Weeks (1986) and Batman (1989), and has since taken a step back from Hollywood, mainly focusing on voice acting roles.

© Getty Images Michelle was supposed to return for a future cameo as Wai Lin Michelle Yeoh – Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The Wicked star has long dominated the film industry, but Michelle Yeoh’s international breakthrough was her role as Wai Lin in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), the razor-sharp Chinese intelligence agent who goes toe-to-toe with Pierce Brosnan’s Bond in both brains and combat. Michelle revealed to Radio Times that she was supposed to return for a cameo in Die Another Day (2002), but was too busy filming other movies – and it’s not hard to see why. From Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) to Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022), the actress has remained a Hollywood mainstay, and she’s currently suiting up for Avatar 5, set to hit screens in 2031.

© Getty Images Teri was pregnant during the two-week shoot for Tomorrow Never Dies Teri Hatcher – Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) Prior to ruling Wisteria Lane in Desperate Housewives (2005–2012), Teri Hatcher joined both Michelle Yeoh and Pierce Brosnan in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) as Paris Carver, Bond’s sophisticated ex-lover. The actress was nine weeks pregnant during shooting, telling The Guardian: “I do step back with a lot of gratitude. It was only two weeks, a couple of scenes, then I’d be too pregnant to keep working.” Teri, who was also renowned for her role in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman (1993–1997), went on to star in more blockbusters like Coraline (2009); the star recently reunited with her Housewives co-stars to recreate some nostalgic photos – might Bond be up next?

© Keith Hamshere/Sygma via Getty Images Denise candidly addressed the backlash she received for her Bond role Denise Richards – The World Is Not Enough (1999) Two years after her breakthrough in Starship Troopers (1997), Denise Richards portrayed nuclear physicist Dr. Christmas Jones, who helps Bond stop a catastrophic meltdown. Speaking about the backlash she received for her outfit in the film, Denise candidly told Variety it “broke her heart,” adding that at the time “if I wore a lab coat and pants and a suit, then [fans] would have been upset. Denise has since starred in hit films like Love Actually (2003) and has become a reality TV staple; her new show Denise Richards & Her Wild Things premiered in 2025, documenting the actress’ life with her ex-husband Aaron Phypers and three daughters.

© Getty Images Halle revealed how Pierce Brosnan stopped her from choking on set Halle Berry – Die Another Day (2002) No stranger to a high-stakes action role, Halle Berry starred in Die Another Day (2002) as Jinx Johnson, a tough and resourceful NSA agent who teams up with Bond. Known for her captivating scenes, including emerging from the ocean in a bikini in an homage to Aursula Andress in Dr. No (1962), Halle revealed how Pierce Brosnan saved her from choking during the film’s fig-eating scene. “He had to get up and do the Heimlich. James Bond knows how to Heimlich,” she told The Tonight Show, adding that the actor “will always be one of my favourite people in the whole world”. The actress’ latest film, Crime 101, will see her star alongside Chris Hemsworth, and is set to hit cinemas next month.