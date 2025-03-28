Meet Rosamund Pike's two ultra-private sons with very unique names

Rosamund Pike is rarely off our screens, and the Die Another Day actress is currently impressing audiences in the third season of The Wheel of Time.

Away from the world of showbusiness, Rosamund is a doting mother to her two sons, Solo and Atom, who she welcomed with her long-term partner, Robie Uniacke. The pair like to keep their blended family, which involves Robie’s four other children, out of the spotlight. However, the actress has spoken about her children on several occasions.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: See Rosamund Pike in the trailer for The Wheel of Time

The star welcomed Solo in 2012, before giving birth to Atom in 2014. The two children clearly have a strong bond, with Rosamund revealing on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "The good news is they are a team. The bad news is they're quite a naughty team."

Speaking to Glamour in 2014, Rosamund reflected on her experiences as a parent: "You have less time to worry and overanalyse when you're a parent," she explained.

© Getty Images The actress shares her two children with long-time partner Robie

"[Either way,] with children, you spend so much time reexperiencing the world as a child experiences it, and that has a nourishing effect on your imagination – in my job, imagination is key."

Rosamund gave birth to Atom just months before she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Gone Girl, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2015, she said: "I am just taking him around with me.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Rosamund was joined by Atom ahead of her Oscar's nomination

"It has a very interesting effect on people because they don't expect it. I'm turning up to meetings because what do you do — you're a mum and you've got a baby who needs to eat."

Although Rosamund hasn't commented on whether her boys might follow her into the acting world, they are used to her glamorous lifestyle, having visited several locations where she's filmed, including Prague for The Wheel of Time and Saltburn Manor.

© Alamy Stock Photo Rosamund's children have been to several of her filming locations

She told ETalk CTV: "Sometimes I say to them, 'Do you realise you're probably going to be looking back on photos of this summer and thinking, 'Were we really hanging out with Barry Keoghan and Jacob Elordi?'"

Both of Rosamund's sons have an interest in learning Mandarin. "I've got my kids homeschooling me," she explained on The Graham Norton Show. "He's [Robie's] basically talking to them in a language I don't understand, so I thought maybe lockdown was a good opportunity for me to catch up."

© GC Images The star is incredibly proud of her brood

The work has certainly paid off, with Solo winning the Chinese Bridge Chinese Proficiency Competition in October 2024.