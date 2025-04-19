Jennifer Aniston reveals surprising 'extreme fear' – and it's not what you think

For someone who frequently travels the globe for celebrity appearances and film shoots, Jennifer Aniston’s fear of flying is far from ideal. In an interview with Travel + Leisure, the 56-year-old opened up about her surprising phobia. "I have an extreme fear of flying," she shared.

Jennifer explained how her fear became so bad that it caused her to become superstitious every time she boarded a plane. The actress was forced to undergo hypnosis in an attempt to help overcome aerophobia.

© Getty Images Jennifer Aniston has a fear of flying

"I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions," she explained.

"I have not been doing the right hand, right foot [thing anymore] – and now it’s shockingly good!"

© Getty Images The star opened up about her fear in a new interview

The actress also shared how "plugging into a good meditation" along with stretching and moving her body on the flight can help ease her fear when she must travel abroad.

It's not only her phobia of flying in an airplane that causes the star's stress before an upcoming journey. Jennifer also revealed that she often struggles with packing her suitcase. "I’ve been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer," she admitted.

"You just don’t know where you’re going to be on a certain day, or what mood you’re going to be in."

© Phillip Faraone The actress has to travel often for work

However, Jennifer's packing dilemma is often of benefit to her travel partners. "My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten," she said

"I’m providing a service!"

Despite her fear of flying, Jennifer shared that she still enjoys traveling the world. "It’s all very important and expands our awareness greater than what we’re confined to," she added.

Photoshoot

The actress's revelation comes as she showed off her toned physique in a figure-hugging sleeveless dress during a photoshoot for her haircare line Lolavie. For the promo photographs taken by Norman Jean Roy, Jennifer looked sensational in a floor-length ruched black gown that featured a bodycon silhouette.

Jennifer also rocked a sultry burgundy mini-dress that boasted a strapless plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and an asymmetrical hem. The star launched her vegan, cruelty-free haircare brand back in 2021.

The founder's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves with a wispy cut complete with elegant layers.

Jennifer's workout routine

Jennifer's killer physique is hardly surprising considering her vigorous workout routine. In a video posted to Instagram, the actress demonstrated how she does a Pvolve workout – a full-body fitness method that combines low-impact exercises with resistance equipment.