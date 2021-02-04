Jennifer Aniston's party photo with Selena Gomez is incredible! The Friends star shared a snapshot on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston has taken to Instagram with a surprising party photo.

The Friends actress posted a fun snapshot in her Stories, showing her partying alongside Selena Gomez.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston swears by this age-defying beauty buy – and it's under £25

The image shows Jennifer – who is in charge of the camera – smiling for the photo, while Selena can be seen throwing her head back in laughter. The third person in the image is top Hollywood talent manager Aleen Keshishian – and it was in honour of her birthday that Jen shared the throwback picture.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston shares rare peek inside her incredible home

Aleen works as a manager for both Jennifer and Selena, alongside a number of other high-profile names, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Justin Theroux, Jason Bateman and Orlando Bloom.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston stuns fans with bikini photo inside bathroom

Aleen's Instagram is littered with images of her famous clients, and in February last year she shared a candid snapshot showing her and Jennifer together in honour of her birthday.

Jennifer could be seen partying with Selena Gomez and Aleen Keshishian

"Happy birthday to my stunning & amazing sister & friend @jenniferaniston - I love u w/all my [heart]!" she wrote.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shares incredible peek inside her luxury home gym

Jennifer, 51, has been keeping a low-profile amidst lockdown but she delighted fans recently when she reunited with her best friend, Courteney Cox.

Aleen previously shared a birthday tribute to Jennifer on social media

The pair featured in a star-studded video celebrating Jimmy Kimmel's birthday, and could be seen taking shots together as they wished him many happy returns.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston's very unusual bedside table accessory revealed!

Jennifer recently reunited with best friend Courteney Cox

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed that she has returned to work on The Morning Show, sharing a snapshot with fans showing her behind the scenes on the TV set.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shows her support for ex Justin Theroux in sweetest way

The mirror selfie saw Jennifer pouting for the camera, with her long-time hairdresser Chris McMillan stood in the background. "Aaand, we're back...," the star wrote.

The star recently returned to work on The Morning Show

"YES WE ARE!!" Reese Witherspoon, who stars opposite Jennifer on The Morning Show, wrote in the comment section. "Hello cuties!!" Julianne Moore added.

Jennifer stars in the show as Alex Levy – a role that won her a Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor last January.

At the time, she called the filming experience "literally about 7 months of therapy that covered 20 years of work".

"Boy did we get to dive deep into our own experiences and our own history and really be able to breathe life into these extraordinary characters," Jennifer said during her acceptance speech. "Who knew that emotional breakdowns felt that good?!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here