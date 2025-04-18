Suri Cruise turns 19! Inside her most transformative year yet away from Katie Holmes

Suri Cruise is officially 19, and what a year she's had! The teenager is currently a student at Carnegie Mellon University, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she's been living since August 2024.

The teenager will no doubt keep her celebrations out of the spotlight, but they are bound to involve her mom, Katie Holmes, who she is incredibly close with.

Despite their distance since Suri's move to college, the birthday girl has gone back to visit her mom on several occasions, from surprising her on her birthday in December, to going to watch her perform in her Broadway show, 'Our Town' just weeks after moving to Pittsburgh. Suri has enjoyed her most exciting and transformative year to date over the past 12 months, and she appears to be thriving.

Graduating from college

Suri's big year kicked off just after her 18th birthday this time last year, when she graduated from LaGuardia High School, where she specialised in music. The graduation took place at the United Palace Theatre in Manhattan, and proud mom Katie was there, along with her mother, Kathleen, who has been a huge figure in Suri's life.

© TikTok Suri Cruise has been thriving since moving to college

The bittersweet occasion was one of the last times Suri was with her school friends before all going their separate ways, and it looked like a great time was had by all from photos which were taken on the day. Paying tribute to her mom, Suri once again went by the name 'Suri Noelle' rather than 'Cruise' in her college pamphlet. Noelle is Katie's middle name.

Suri's boyfriend

The teenager attended school with Toby Cohen, who she was linked to last year. The pair have since gone their separate ways after both going off to college, but the summer of 2024 saw Suri enjoy a summer romance. The pair attended prom together and were pictured out and about in NYC on several occasions.

© Zelig Shaul / BACKGRID Suri turns 19 on April 18

Moving to Pittsburgh

Suri left NYC at the end of August, marking an incredibly bittersweet moment in both her and Katie's lives. At the time, the teen was pictured arriving at her new residence with the Dawson's Creek star, who was seen helping her to carry her luggage. It's thought that Suri is sharing a dorm with another female student, swapping her NYC apartment for typical college living quarters. While very different from Manhattan, her new college campus offers a lot of activities, as well as plenty of dining options too, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.

© Getty Images Katie Holmes raised Suri alone in NYC

Katie had previously admitted to having mixed feelings about her only child flying the nest. She told Town & Country ahead of Suri's departure: "I’m proud of my daughter. Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy. I remember being this age, this time of beginnings. It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."

Being supported by Katie all the way

Katie has always made sure that Suri has followed her own interests and paths. She's encouraged her creativity ever since she was a little girl. She previously told People: "Between tickle fights and glitter art, I try to throw in some manners along the way. I try to have good manners too, so that's what she sees. I also try to be very creative with her, because I know she's an artist, and that speaks to the girl in me. "To be honest? I'm not going to play tag, probably. That's not top of my list. But I'll paint all day, I'll do the creative stuff."

© Getty Images Katie is incredibly proud of her daughter

On protecting her daughter, she spoke to Glamour in the past about raising her daughter in the public eye, especially after such a high-profile divorce. "What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her." "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She's an incredible person."