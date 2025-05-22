Suri Cruise makes laid-back college appearance after Tom Cruise's Father's Day comment

Suri Cruise is back in New York City on college break and looked like she didn't have a care in the world as she was pictured outside her mom's apartment.

The college student, who is attending Pennsylvania's Carnegie Mellon University, rocked loose blue jeans and a purple paisley-print tank top as she took the trash out.

With her hair up in a loose bun, Suri's off-duty look came as her father Tom Cruise had an awkward encounter in which he was asked about his Father's Day plans.

© GoffPhotos.com EXCLUSIVE. Suri Cruise is pictured as Tom Cruise promotes the new Mission Impossible film in New York City.

Suri and Tom have been estranged for years, and the Mission: Impossible actor brushed it off by simply replying that his hope was to "just have fun".

At the film premiere on Monday for the final film in the long running franchise, Tom was asked by E! News what an ideal Father's Day would look like, and the star gave an unexpectedly awkward response to the question.

"You know..." he began, before answering, "Just having fun, man.Making movies, big adventures, having a great time."

Tom Cruise poses on the red carpet by a plane

Tom, 62, is dad to Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, with his second wife, Nicole Kidman; the pair adopted their daughter in 1992 and their son in 1995. He also welcomed daughter Suri with third wife, Katie Holmes, in 2006.

The couple were married for six years until 2012, when the Dawson's Creek actress filed for divorce and moved to the East Coast to raise Suri in New York.

Between 1987 and 1990 Tom was married to Mimi Rogers.

Tom Cruise with children Bella and Connor

Suri and Tom's estrangement is nothing new, with Suri dropping her last name Cruise for her high school graduation in 2024, instead taking mom Katie's middle name, Noelle.

Tom did not attend her graduation; the Top Gun actor was spotted at a Taylor Swift concert in London the following evening.

© Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID Suri and Katie pictured in 2024

As per court documents, however, Tom provided child support payments for Suri until she turned 18 totalling $400,000 per year, and was required to cover all of her "medical, dental, insurance, education, college and other extracurricular costs".

Katie has been raising Suri for 12 years by herself, with the support of her parents and friends.

The teen is a budding thespian and artist, having been pictured with her guitar walking around New York, and taking on the role of Philoclea in her high school's 2024 stage play Head Over Heels, in which she was billed as Suri Noelle.

Suri studied at the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art, often referred to simply as LaGuardia or "LaG", and which specializes in teaching visual arts and performing arts.Past alumni include Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Nicki Minaj and The Summer I Turned Pretty's Lola Tung.