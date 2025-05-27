Rod Stewart, 80, left 'absolutely flabbergasted' after children's unexpected move

Sir Rod Stewart was left surprised and deeply moved as five of his children took to the stage at the American Music Awards (AMAs) to present him with a prestigious lifetime achievement award.

The legendary singer, who turned 80 earlier this year, had just finished performing his iconic hit Forever Young when the unexpected presentation took place.

Introducing their father to the cheering audience were five of Rod's grown-up children.

Visibly emotional, Sir Rod addressed the crowd, saying: "I'm absolutely flabbergasted. I didn't know they were here – my children."

In his acceptance speech, the father-of-eight also took a moment to thank the many talented musicians he has collaborated with throughout his illustrious career.

"I had this burning ambition to sing," he added. "That's all I wanted to do. I didn't want to be rich or famous. And here I am a few years later, picking up this wonderful award."

1/ 4 © Getty Rod Stewart accepted the lifetime achievement award at the American Music Awards (AMAs) on Monday.

2/ 4 © Getty The 80-year-old rocker looked visibly moved.

3/ 4 © Getty His five grown-up children were on hand to present him with the award.

4/ 4 © Getty Liam Stewart, Renee Stewart, Kimberly Stewart, Ruby Stewart and Sean Stewart joined their father on stage.



s

Rod Stewart on the road

Sir Rod, who is also known for songs including Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Maggie May, is due to play the coveted Sunday teatime legends slot at Glastonbury next month.

In 2024, he promised he would not retire but confirmed his 2025 European and North American shows would bring an end to his "large-scale world tours", with his next slate to be held at more intimate venues.

Sir Rod is set to continue the North American leg of his tour in July. His latest album, a collaboration with Jools Holland, was released in February 2024.

Family support

Wife Penny Lancaster, who married the rocker in 2007, posted on her Instagram stories that she was “so proud” of her husband’s lifetime achievement award.

Alongside a throwback snap of Rod, the Loose Women star gushed: "So proud of my man - lifetime achievement award @amas."

The couple share two children, while Sir Rod also has six other children, including socialite Kimberly Stewart, model Ruby Stewart and reality star and musician Sean Stewart, from previous relationships.