Charlotte Riley's rare comments on being stepmum to Tom Hardy's eldest son

Charlotte Riley has previously offered a rare glimpse into her role as stepmother to Tom Hardy's eldest son, Louis, from his previous relationship with Rachael Speed.

In a 2015 interview with You Magazine, Charlotte spoke warmly about her stepson.

"Louis is four and the most incredible, intelligent, creative little human being I have ever met – he is amazing. I feel very honoured to be his stepmum," she shared.

© Mike Marsland Tom shares two of his children with wife Charlotte

During the same interview, Charlotte also expressed her desire to expand her family with Tom Hardy.

When asked about having children of her own with the actor, she responded enthusiastically, "Hell, yes, I want babies, lots of them. Definitely, absolutely definitely."

Tom, who is back on our screens in Guy Ritchie's new crime drama, MobLand, met fellow thespian Charlotte on the set of period drama Wuthering Heights back in 2009.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom's son Louis has mostly kept out of the spotlight

The Hollywood power couple became engaged a year later before marrying in secret in the south of France at the 18th-century castle Chateau de Roussan in 2014.

Family life

The A-list couple are guarded about their private lives, having never revealed the names of their two children.

The Mad Max star and his wife made the decision to move out of London and relocate to Surrey, with Tom branding the decision "the best they ever made".

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Tom has appeared in many hits such as Legend, Dunkirk and Mad Max: Fury Road

In an interview with Esquire, Tom said the coronavirus pandemic had changed his work/life approach and made him appreciate the quiet family moments with his kids, like homeschooling and learning how to make sourdough.

Tom has previously opened up to HELLO! about the impact his children have had on his life. "Being a father has given me the kind of purpose that makes you think more carefully about how you live your life," he said.

"I made a lot of mistakes and I put my mum and dad through a lot because they were so worried about me. I take great pride in being a father and make sure I'm there for him and helping him as he makes his way in the world."

All about Charlotte Riley

© Dave Benett/Getty Images The couple have been married since 2014

Like her husband Tom, the British beauty has a career in the acting world. Born in County Durham, Charlotte was a pupil at Teesside High School and attended St Cuthbert's Durham University, where she graduated with a degree in English and Linguistics.



In 2005, she also attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art for two years.