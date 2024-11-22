Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jamie Oliver shares details of 'beautiful' wife Jools' surprising 50th birthday celebrations
Subscribe
Jamie Oliver shares details of 'beautiful' wife Jools' surprising 50th birthday celebrations
Jools Oliver and Jamie Oliver embracing© David M. Benett

Jamie Oliver shares details of 'beautiful' wife Jools' surprising 50th birthday celebrations

Jamie and Jools married in June 2000

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
35 minutes ago
Share this:

Jamie Oliver couldn't contain himself as he shared a slew of incredible tributes to his beautiful wife Jools, who turns 50 on Wednesday.

To mark her upcoming milestone, the mother-of-five enjoyed what appeared to be an incredible night at Yiamas, a traditional Greek restaurant in Essex. The TV chef gushed over his wife of 24 years and documented the exciting evening on Instagram.

Jools is turning 50 next week© Instagram
Jools is turning 50 next week

Jamie penned: "She was so, so happy. 50 and still gorgeous @joolsoliver."

"And so @joolsoliver's 50th birthday celebrations begin. She organised a family party at @yiamas_essexrestaurant, which was absolutely fantastic. What a night it was! Great food, dancing, plate smashing, so much fun, and the staff were absolutely amazing."

Jamie couldn't help but gush about his wife of 24 years © instagram
Jamie couldn't help but gush about his wife of 24 years

Jools looked stunning for her night out, wearing a glittery silver top, matching oversized earrings shaped like large hearts, and pointed-toe silver shoes. She completed her look with a pair of flattering black straight-leg trousers.

Jamie also shared a fabulous photo of his rarely seen mother, Sally, and sister, Anna-Marie, who were in full swing of the celebrations, dancing on the chairs!

The TV chef shared a fabulous photo of his mum and sister© Instagram
The TV chef shared a fabulous photo of his mum and sister

Mum Sally was super on-trend with her outfit choice and opted for a leopard print dress, while Anna-Marie looked glam in an electric blue chiffon dress, perfectly matching the blue-and-white interiors of the restaurant.

No doubt Jamie and Jools' children—Poppy Honey, 22; Daisy Boo, 21; Petal Blossom, 15; Buddy Bear, 13; and seven-year-old River Rocket—will be making a fuss of their mum over the next few days.

Jools was certainly living her best life!© Instagram
Jools was certainly living her best life!

Jamie and Jools' close family bond

Based on their social media accounts alone, it will come as no surprise that Jamie and Jools have an incredibly close-knit family, with their children often making appearances on the couple's respective feeds.

Jamie Oliver posing on beach with wife Jools and his five kids© Instagram
Jamie and Jools with their five children

Last year, Jamie and Jools renewed their wedding vows alongside their brood of five in a lavish Maldives ceremony.

When they are not jetting off to idyllic islands, the Olivers live in a £6m, 70-acre home in Finchingfield, Essex.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More