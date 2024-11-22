Jamie Oliver shares details of 'beautiful' wife Jools' surprising 50th birthday celebrations

Jamie Oliver couldn't contain himself as he shared a slew of incredible tributes to his beautiful wife Jools, who turns 50 on Wednesday.

To mark her upcoming milestone, the mother-of-five enjoyed what appeared to be an incredible night at Yiamas, a traditional Greek restaurant in Essex. The TV chef gushed over his wife of 24 years and documented the exciting evening on Instagram.

© Instagram Jools is turning 50 next week

Jamie penned: "She was so, so happy. 50 and still gorgeous @joolsoliver."

"And so @joolsoliver's 50th birthday celebrations begin. She organised a family party at @yiamas_essexrestaurant, which was absolutely fantastic. What a night it was! Great food, dancing, plate smashing, so much fun, and the staff were absolutely amazing."

© instagram Jamie couldn't help but gush about his wife of 24 years

Jools looked stunning for her night out, wearing a glittery silver top, matching oversized earrings shaped like large hearts, and pointed-toe silver shoes. She completed her look with a pair of flattering black straight-leg trousers.

Jamie also shared a fabulous photo of his rarely seen mother, Sally, and sister, Anna-Marie, who were in full swing of the celebrations, dancing on the chairs!

© Instagram The TV chef shared a fabulous photo of his mum and sister

Mum Sally was super on-trend with her outfit choice and opted for a leopard print dress, while Anna-Marie looked glam in an electric blue chiffon dress, perfectly matching the blue-and-white interiors of the restaurant.

No doubt Jamie and Jools' children—Poppy Honey, 22; Daisy Boo, 21; Petal Blossom, 15; Buddy Bear, 13; and seven-year-old River Rocket—will be making a fuss of their mum over the next few days.

© Instagram Jools was certainly living her best life!

Jamie and Jools' close family bond

Based on their social media accounts alone, it will come as no surprise that Jamie and Jools have an incredibly close-knit family, with their children often making appearances on the couple's respective feeds.

© Instagram Jamie and Jools with their five children

Last year, Jamie and Jools renewed their wedding vows alongside their brood of five in a lavish Maldives ceremony.

When they are not jetting off to idyllic islands, the Olivers live in a £6m, 70-acre home in Finchingfield, Essex.