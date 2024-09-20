Jamie Oliver and wife Jools look unrecognisable in unseen photo from 'first holiday' together

Jools and Jamie Oliver have delighted fans by sharing a special moment from first ever holiday together in Greece.

The sweet snapshot, posted by the celebrity chef on Instagram, shows the beloved duo looking relaxed and happy while enjoying the sun-soaked beauty of the Mediterranean.

© Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools have been together since they were 17

"First holiday. Crete, Spinalonga, Greece," wrote Jamie, while his wife of 24 years added a scribbled heart.

In the candid snap, Jools was seen posing with Jamie and looked radiant in a chic bikini that highlighted her sculpted figure. She showed off her incredibly toned abs, which no doubt left followers in awe of her fit physique.

They both looked cool with their black caps on backwards whilst rocking shades and choker necklaces.

© Instagram Jamie shared this unseen snap from his first holiday with wife Jools

Their marriage is undeniably one of the strongest in showbusiness. Jamie and Jools tied the knot in July 2000 in Essex after eight years of dating. To mark 23 years of marriage, the duo later renewed their wedding vows in the Maldives with their five children in tow in 2023.

This year, the lovebirds renewed their wedding vows again – but this time, by visiting a Las Vegas church.

"Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!! Love you – Las Vegas baby !! @gracelandweddingchapellv big love really good fun jamie xxx," remarked Jamie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jools Oliver reflects on summer holiday with her brood

During their relationship, they have become doting parents to daughters Poppy, Daisy and Petal and sons Buddy and River. The family lives in a gorgeous Essex mansion which they purchased back in 2019.

In a previous interview for The Sunday Times, the famous chef gave a touching insight into the real reason he and his wife chose to renew their vows after 23 years together.

© Instagram The couple married in 2000

"We thought we would remind the kids that their mum and dad love each other," he revealed, adding: "We thought it would be a special moment to celebrate renewing our wedding vows before the kids all start leaving the nest."

With his children growing up and moving out of their family home, Jamie told the BBC in a former interview he still wanted to show them "their parents are tight" and prove they have "earned" their vows.