Jools Oliver shares glimpse inside son River's bedroom – and it's an explosion of colour

Jamie and Jools Oliver have given their children a life of luxury in their sprawling £6 million Essex mansion, but there are still plenty of parts that fans haven't seen.

On Saturday, Jools shared a glimpse inside her youngest son River's bedroom, and it's safe to say it was an explosion of colour. The eight-year-old slept on a single bed with a blue blanket and a patchwork quilt at the bottom. Towards the top of the bed was a gorgeous rainbow pillow that carried the word 'Happy'. Pillows in the shape of mountains and stars were also visible.

A small flat lamp stood on an iron table by River's bed, while the wall around him was adorned with dozens of pictures. Each of the unique photos captured childhood joy, while a sweet one carried a message from Jamie and Jools, reading: "I love you, my baby."

Captioning the beautiful shot, Jools wrote: "A little spring cleaning in River's room. The sweetest new cushions @littlebirdbyjoolsoliver makes me very happy."

The family's home is located in the village of Finchingfield, and it holds a special place in the hearts of Jamie and Jools. Sharing an emotional insight into the reason they decided to relocate, Jamie told ES Magazine: "Home is a little village in Essex called Finchingfield. It's a beautiful little place and somewhere I used to take Jools for dates when we were younger. Before that, home was London for 25 years. After Covid, we decided to make the jump."

Set on 70 acres of land, the historic country property has ten bathrooms, two drawing rooms, and a great hall, while the grounds also boast another six-bedroom 16th-century farmhouse, a three-bedroom lodge, and converted stables.

Alongside River's colourful bedroom, the little man also has a gorgeous playroom. The room contains wooden floors, cream walls, and a natural hemp basket in the corner.

The space has large sash windows flooding it with natural light, while shelves offer storage for plenty of toys.