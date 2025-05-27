BBC legend dies aged 75 as tributes come flooding in

Beloved BBC radio star John Peters has died aged 75 after five decades on air.

John is best known for being one of the original voices of Radio Trent, which launched in 1975.

He then went on to host Trent Top 30 and several other East Midlands commercial stations before spending time at the BBC. Most recently, he hosted Boom Radio's weekly Vintage Charts show alongside 'John's Jukebox' and his Friday evening show.

"Only at Boom have his rare gifts been heard across the UK – and he was enormously touched by the enthusiasm you showed for his programmes. John was a radio man through and through, with an enviable command of the sound of the medium, weaving voice and music together into a rich audio tapestry," an official statement from Boom reads.

© Facebook John spent five decades on the air

"With his somehow relaxed energy, few have the gift he had for making a chart show an unmissable drama.

"The team at Boom send their condolences to his wife, Chrissie, and all the family who have been by John's side during his illness. In the next few days, we shall pay our own tributes and celebrate his fine work."

BBC presenter and executive dies aged 78

The news comes just days after BBC executive and TV presenter Alan Yentob died at the age of 78. Alan joined the BBC as a trainee in 1968 and worked as controller of BBC One and BBC Two, director of television, head of music and arts, as well as the director of BBC drama, entertainment, and children's.

© Getty Images BBC executive and presenter Alan Yentob

A statement from his family, released by the BBC, said Yentob died on Saturday May 24. His wife Philippa Walker said: "For Jacob, Bella and I, every day with Alan held the promise of something unexpected. Our life was exciting, he was exciting.

"He was curious, funny, annoying, late and creative in every cell of his body. But more than that, he was the kindest of men and a profoundly moral man. He leaves in his wake a trail of love a mile wide."

The BBC's director-general Tim Davie also paid tribute to the late presenter: "Alan Yentob was a towering figure in British broadcasting and the arts. A creative force and a cultural visionary, he shaped decades of programming at the BBC and beyond, with a passion for storytelling and public service that leave a lasting legacy.

© BAFTA via Getty Images Director-general of the BBC, Tim Davie, paid tribute to Alan

"For nearly 60 years Alan championed originality, risk-taking and artistic ambition. From Arena to Imagine, from commissioning groundbreaking drama to giving emerging voices a platform, his influence is woven into the fabric of British cultural life.

"He believed profoundly in the BBC's role as a home for creativity, curiosity and the arts – accessible to all.

"But Alan was more than a pioneering creative – he was an unforgettable presence. Engaging, witty and endlessly curious, he brought energy and warmth to every conversation. He was generous with his time, fierce in his convictions, and full of joy in the work of others.

© Getty Images

"To work with Alan was to be inspired and encouraged to think bigger. He had a rare gift for identifying talent and lifting others up – a mentor and champion to so many across the worlds of television, film and theatre.

"Above all, Alan was a true original. His passion wasn't performative – it was personal. He believed in the power of culture to enrich, challenge and connect us. "We have lost one of the great creative spirits of our time. But his programmes, his voice, and the generations he inspired, will live on.

"Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Alan will be hugely missed as a friend, a colleague, and one of the defining figures in the story of British culture."