Zoe Ball breaks down during final Radio 2 Breakfast Show

Zoe Ball was moved to tears during her final Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday morning. After six years as host, the 54-year-old bid an emotional farewell to her listeners.

Reflecting on her journey, Zoe described hosting the show as "a real privilege." She added: "It's been such a gift to do this show… Pretty cool to be the first lass to host, and I won't be the last. Remember, girls, you can do anything."

WATCH: Richard E. Grant appears emotional discussing late wife's death

A special bond with listeners

© Shutterstock Zoe Ball was presenting her final Radio 2 Breakfast show

Zoe praised her listeners for the unique connection they shared: "It's such a special, intimate relationship. It's never lost on me that we've been through life's little highs and lows together."

Her farewell was filled with laughter and memories, as she looked back on years of "laughter, silliness, few tears, lots of singing and dancing." Zoe ended with a heartfelt message: "You give a little love and it all comes back to you. Take care of yourselves, my top cats."

Celebrity messages of support

© BBC Radio 2 Helen George and Zoe Ball in BBC Radio 2 studio

Throughout the show, Zoe received touching tributes from celebrity friends. Kylie Minogue shared a sweet message: "The nation loves you, and I love you. You've been part of some of my best memories over the last six years."

David Tennant also called in with warm words: "You've been so amazing over the last six years. The country's going to miss you." Reflecting on a memorable moment, he joked about being forced to perform a dramatic reading of Man! I Feel Like a Woman! in front of Shania Twain.

A nostalgic send-off

© Stuart C. Wilson Zoe Ball got emotional on her final Radio 2 Breakfast show

Zoe revisited her very first show by playing Aretha Franklin's Respect, the same track she opened with back in January 2019. She joked with listeners about "crying on and off since 6:30am," as messages from fans poured in.

One listener shared they were "driving home for Christmas early" just to tune in to her final show. Zoe even welcomed "Father Christmas" to the programme, adding a festive touch to the emotional farewell.

Family focus for the future

© Peter Powell - PA Images The presenter shares a close bond with her son Woody

Zoe announced her departure in November, explaining she wanted to "step away from the very early mornings and focus on family." She reassured fans that she wasn't disappearing entirely, saying: "I'll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the new year."

Zoe has two children, Woody, 23, and Nelly, 14, with ex-husband Norman Cook. She will return to the airwaves this Christmas for two special episodes of Zoe Ball's Christmas Crooners.

Scott Mills takes over

© Getty Images Scott Mills will be replacing Zoe in December

Scott Mills will take over the coveted breakfast slot from January, while Trevor Nelson will fill Scott's previous 2-4pm show.

In her final words, Zoe sent her love to the listeners who made the show so memorable: "Take care of yourselves, lovely peeps. My top cats."

It was an emotional send-off that marked the end of an era.