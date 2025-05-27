Shiloh Jolie turns 19! A look back at her last public appearance with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh ushered in her 19th birthday on Tuesday and was no doubt joined by her doting mom and five siblings.

Ahead of her milestone day, Shiloh has been experimenting with her individual style and is often spotted in baggy, oversized clothes, as well as her mom's sartorial relics. Who could forget when she graced the red carpet at the Eternals premiere in 2021 in a black Dior dress that her mom wore back in 2019?

© Getty Angelina Jolie with her two daughters

Shiloh even debuted a new wrist tattoo this year and opted for a tiny Gemini symbol for her first piece of ink. Not only does the teenager's tattoo reflect her birthday but it also pays tribute to her mom, who is also a Gemini.

However, despite her recent public appearance, Shiloh prefers a quiet life away from the spotlight. During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, Angelina opened up about her children when asked whether any of her children wanted to be on camera or behind the camera. "I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be - especially Shiloh - would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy," she shared.

© Getty Images Shiloh and her siblings

It's been a significant year for the teenager, who, after turning 18, officially filed to remove her father's last name from her own. Considering Brad Pitt and Shiloh haven't been seen together publicly since 2014, her decision didn't come as a surprise.

Brad and Shiloh's last appearance together

The actor was last spotted with his daughter during the U.S premiere of Universal Pictures' Unbroken in December 2014 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. At the time, Shiloh chose to go by the name John by her family and friends.

© Getty Images Shiloh was last seen with her father in 2014

"She only wants to be called John," Brad told Oprah in 2008. "John or Peter. So it's a Peter Pan thing. So we've got to call her John. 'Shi, do you want…' 'John. I'm John.' And then I'll say, 'John, would you like some orange juice?' And she goes, 'No!'"

© Getty Images Brad Pitt with his children Pax, Shiloh, and Maddox at the Unbroken premiere

Shiloh looked adorable at the premiere dressed in a black tailored suit layered over a crisp white shirt and matching black tie. Angelina's daughter's blonde hair was cut into a short style for the occasion. Brad was also dressed in an all-black number that featured a matching blazer and pants teamed with a simple T-shirt. Shiloh was joined by her siblings Pax and Maddox on the red carpet.

Brad and Angelina welcomed Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. She was their first biological child, having already adopted Maddox and Zahara. The former couple went on to adopt Pax before they gave birth to twins, Knox and Vivienne.