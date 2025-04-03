Why Brad Pitt cooked Denise Richards' teen daughter breakfast

Denise Richards' daughter Lola Sheen is no stranger to the limelight, and spent her childhood around the children of other celebrities.

The 19-year-old, who Denise shares with her ex-husband, Charlie Sheen, revealed that those children happened to be the Jolie-Pitt brood, whom she was friends with growing up.

Lola shared on her mother's reality TV show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, that Brad Pitt even cooked her breakfast on occasion when she would have sleepovers with his children.

The Bullet Train star shares six children with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Lola shared the unexpected story while having lunch with her parents on the show, admitting that she was "scared of being famous" and "scared of what people have to say."

"Don't read anything. Don't read anything about it, 'cause if you don't read it, it doesn't exist," Charlie told his daughter.

© Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Lola revealed that she used to be close to Brad and Angelina children

He continued: "Brad Pitt said something so smart, he says, 'If I look good in a picture, I'll take it!', and he just never would read the story 'cause he knew exactly what it was gonna be."

The Two and a Half Men star then shared that he was a huge fan of Brad, expressing his wish to meet him.

"I met him," Lola chimed in, with Charlie adding, "I know, he used to cook you breakfast, I'm so jealous!"

© Getty Brad and Angelina share six children

"I had no idea my dad was a fan of him, which is so funny. So, I was friends with Brad Pitt's kids," the blonde beauty admitted in a confessional segment.

"We all went to beach camp together, and then I went to their house for a sleepover. I don't even remember even eating breakfast there that much," she recalled.

Denise then joked, "I wish Brad Pitt made me breakfast," while Charlie agreed, saying, "Yeah, maybe Brad Pitt will make breakfast for me one day."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via G Lola appears on her mother's reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things

Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 until 2006 when she filed for divorce before giving birth to Lola.

"When I got pregnant with Lola, things started to change rapidly," she admitted on an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. "It was a very dark time and very toxic. And I filed for divorce when I was six months pregnant with her."

"I always did whatever I could to hide Charlie's behavior," she added. The reality star later brought a $1.2 million lawsuit against her ex-husband for allegedly not paying child support, and their feud played out over social media with Charlie hurling insults at Denise.

© FilmMagic Denise and Charlie were married for four years

Thankfully, the pair have since put aside their differences to focus on co-parenting Lola and her older sister, Sami.

Lola is close with her father, revealing on the show that their relationship has improved exponentially in recent years. "I'm so close with him right now," she shared. "And that's such a blessing."

"My relationship with my dad has definitely improved," she added. "We started getting pedicures together every two or three weeks and that's our favorite thing to do together."

