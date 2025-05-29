The Marchioness of Bath's Cannes' 2025 diary: From attending A-list parties to catching up with Rihanna

In my social diary, May always means the Cannes Film Festival: a social whirl of red-carpet premieres, high-fashion moments and catch-ups with celebrities such as Rihanna. This is my sixth time at this glittering event – and it's more hectic than ever

As well as attending the Vanity Fair x IHG Beach Lunch, I have a video shoot for the Carlton hotel, followed by the red carpet for the festival's opening ceremony. All of this on the same day – and I’m being followed by a film crew for a forthcoming TV project.

I arrive at my elegant two-bedroom apartment at the Carlton, where below the terrace a drinks reception is taking place by the swimming pool before the festival truly kicks off.

© Elaine Foran Enjoying some down time at the Carlton Hotel

I chat to festival first-timers Fabien Frankel (from House of the Dragon) and actor Harrison Osterfield – also known as Tom Holland’s best friend – over drinks. I also join actress Julia Garner for dinner, where we talk all things fashion; she's incredibly stylish.

© Elaine Foran Emma enjoying some drinks with Julia Garner

The opening day dawns, and first on the itinerary is the spectacular Vanity Fair x IHG event at the Carlton Cannes Beach Club. They've provided gorgeous parasols, and Nava Mau – star of Baby Reindeer, who’s celebrating her birthday – and I strike a pose with them.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath attends the Vanity Fair Lunch hosted by IHG Hotels & Resorts at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Cannes

Lunch itself is a fun, sunny affair with much laughter where some of the attendees recall the ''vintage'' years and recount stories from the past to the young stars who are here for the first time.

Then it's a rush to the glam suite to get red-carpet ready before being whisked to the Palais des Festivals in a car with beautiful British actress Erin Kellyman, soon to be seen on big screens alongside Jodie Comer in the hotly anticipated 28 Years Laterand also in Scarlett Johansson’s well-reviewed directorial debut Eleanor the Great.

© Getty Images Emma attends the red carpet for the opening ceremony and "Partir Un Jour"

My red sequinned dress by Hamda Al Fahim, paired with Chopard jewels, is a hit: I make several of the ''best-dressed'' lists.

It also goes down well at the red-hued Campari lounge, high above the festival; I blend in, chameleon-like, with the décor as German super-influencer Caroline Daur and I order negronis.

© Elaine Foran Emma with German super-influencer Caroline Daur

GOLDEN TICKET

Three days later, I’m back on the Croisette with my manager Elaine for the hottest ticket in town: the red carpet for Wes Anderson’s new film, The Phoenician Scheme. Starring Benicio Del Toro, with Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton as his daughter, it does not disappoint.

I find myself sitting just in front of the gorgeous Julianne Moore, who is very chic in Bottega Veneta. Most of the cast appear to be in attendance: as well as Wes and Benicio, I spot Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hanks, Riz Ahmed and Mia, who cries when we all stand and applaud at the end of the film.

The next night, we're off to Chopard's Universal Gala, which showcases its latest red-carpet collection as well as a spectacular fashion show for Caroline's Couture, the fashion line by the jewellery house's co-president and artistic director, Caroline Scheufele. Here, I spot Halle Berry, who is on the festival’s jury this year and has been out on the red carpet as attendees abide by the new sartorial rules: no ''naked'' dresses and no enormous trains.

I stick to the brief in a Caroline Couture blue beaded bodice and trousers.

© Elaine Foran With American actor and musician Evan Ross

True to form, Caroline has set herself the impossibly high bar of creating a magical garden of paradise in the private airport hangar of Cannes-Mandelieu airport.

What had been an empty space just a few days before is now a midsummer's night's dream, featuring fabulous couture gowns showcased on the catwalk by Eva Herzigová, Shanina Shaik and Helena Christensen, while I feast on lobster.

The evening concludes with performances from Ellie Goulding and Craig David, and it's soon time for me to head back to the Cannes Old Port to meet my dear friend Evan Ross – son of Diana – and attend the super-exclusive Ray-Ban x A$AP Rocky party on board the superyacht This Is It. The bash is a celebration of Rocky’s new film, and his long-time partner Rihanna – who is pregnant with their third child –shows up to support him. I manage to congratulate her on the exciting news before deciding that it’s definitely time for bed.

© Elaine Foran With Rihanna and her baby bump

The next night means a meet-up with actress Ellie Bamber – I catch up with her as we head to a fun fundraiser, the Fiuggi for One Drop event, held at the Palm Beach restaurant and featuring an electrifying DJ set by Pawsa as well as a breathtaking performance by Cirque du Soleil.

Next stop? The Hôtel Belles Rives in Antibes, in readiness for the Monaco Grand Prix. The glamour never ends.