Baby Reindeer star Nava Mau shares insight into Richard Gadd's real-life relationship with Teri

Netflix's new comedy-drama Baby Reindeer dramatises the true story of creator Richard Gadd's stalking ordeal. While the show primarily focuses on the relationship between protagonist Donny (played by Richard) and his stalker Martha (Jessica Gunning), it also delves into his past traumas, as well as his budding romance with a trans woman named Teri, played by Nava Mau.

Donny meets Teri, an American therapist, on a dating app but initially conceals his true identity by using a fake name and job on his profile.

WATCH: Baby Reindeer is based on a terrifying true story

Like Donny and Martha, Teri is also based on a real person, and ahead of the show's premiere, Nava shared an insight into Richard's relationship with her real-life counterpart.

"When I read [the script], I could tell that Richard really loved her, whoever inspired this character," Nava told HELLO! and other press. "I think I knew that it was based on real life and it seemed really important to show people that trans women exist in real life and in relationships with real people.

© Netflix Nava Mau plays Teri in Baby Reindeer

"I could see Richard's heart in the writing and I hope that people will see it too," she added.

When asked if knowing that Teri was based on a real person changed her approach to the role, Nava replied: "Of course. I felt a great sense of responsibility and I cared a lot about telling the story in the best way possible."

© Netflix Teri is based on a real person

Nava also revealed that she was drawn to the project as she felt it had been written by "someone who had actually known and loved a trans woman and wasn't writing from a place of imagination".

Richard also opened up about his relationship with the person who inspired Teri while speaking to Netflix in a behind-the-scenes video about the true story behind the drama.

© Netflix Richard opened up about his relationship with the real Teri

"Teri is like the voice of reason," he said. "The real-life person always used to call me out on my [expletive] and I always used to find it confronting. My behaviour was irrational and so it was very important to have Teri be the voice of reason in the show.

"I mean, she was the voice of reason in my life at that point as well, not that I listened to her as much as I should have," he added.

© Ed Miller/Netflix Baby Reindeer tells the true story of Richard's stalking ordeal

For those yet to watch the series, it follows struggling comedian Donny Dunn, who gives a troubled woman a cup of tea on the house during a pub shift. But what starts out as a kind gesture quickly transforms into a nightmare as the woman, named Martha, begins to relentlessly stalk Donny.

The series follows their strange and complicated relationship as Martha's obsession threatens to ruin both their lives.

Baby Reindeer is available to stream on Netflix.

Anyone affected by Richard's story or themes mentioned in this article can find support by contacting Victim Support or the National Stalking Helpline.