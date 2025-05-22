Tom Cruise's surprise appearance, the 'Bond Girl' treatment and partying with Charli XCX - our week at Cannes revealed

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most glamorous occasions on the A-list calendar.

Famous for its mesmerising celebrity allure and eccentric breakthrough films, the festival is a melting pot of Hollywood actors, hotshot film executives and industry up-and-comers alike.

If you're wondering what it's like to experience the famous festival, you're in luck as we have just spent ten days on the ground having the full Cannes experience. HELLO!'s Reporter Isabelle Casey and Social Media Editor Alex Lilly hit the Croisette for two action-packed weeks of sun, star-spotting and interviews.

Alex and Isabelle spent a week on the ground covering everything from glam celebrity parties to star-studded press conferences

So sit back and relax as we fill you in on what it's really like to step into the world of the stars who frequent the French Riviera each May, from a surprise appearance from Tom Cruise to partying with Charli XCX until the early hours of the morning.

Famous faces

Seeing your favourite film stars buzzing around the boulevard is a very common occurrence when it comes to the festival, not only at the Palais Des Festivals - where they take part in daily press conferences - but also around the slew of extravagant hotels that line La Croisette, punctuated by designer shops like Hermes, Van Kleef & Arpels and Louis Vuitton.

One stand-out moment was learning that Hollywood heartthrob Tom Hardy is everything we had dreamed he would be - a doting dad and husband.

© Getty Images Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult attends the "Mad Max: Fury Road Photocall Photocall during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2015 in Cannes, France

The Mobland star, 47, appeared blissfully happy, enjoying a low-key coffee break with Charlotte, 43, and their child at 72 La Croisette next to the Hotel Martinez.

Meanwhile, over at the Palais, we were treated to a surprise appearance from Tom Cruise, who we spotted as we were enjoying brunch onboard the Lady Majesty yacht

On Monday, after he took to the iconic red steps with his arm in a sling, Benedict Cumberbatch shared a brief update on his injury, telling us: "It's alright, it's not quite... but it's alright!" as he left the press conference for his film, The Phonecian Scheme, before pausing to take selfies with delighted fans. Adding that he was having a "very nice time" at this year's festival.

© Getty Images Benedict donned a slick black sling on Monday night

Robert De Niro was the man of the moment at the opening ceremony when he was presented with the prestigious Palme d’Or award. His former Silver Linings Playbook co-star Anupam Kher shared a sweet story about the acting legend with us.

Speaking to HELLO! to promote his new movie Tanvi the Great, the actor and director revealed that he had a lunch catch-up with his “dear friend”, adding, "I had taken my team too. He also was gracious enough to meet them. It was wonderful."

Exquisite hotels

The days may be reserved for press conferences and media appearances, but when the sun sets, it wouldn’t be Cannes without star-studded parties, ranging from Masquerade Balls in resplendent ballrooms to beach-side soirees with famous performers.

Alex oozing celebrity chic as we headed to the Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, one of the most iconic hotels on La Croisette - and where Tom Cruise chose to stay

On Friday evening, we exclusively covered the DaVinci Film Festival's Masquerade Ball at the world-famous Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel. The glamorous venue has famously played host to Hollywood greats, including Grace Kelly, Alfred Hitchcock and Gene Kelly to name a few.

You may be wondering how to source an outfit for such an occasion; I personally didn't have anything 'ball-worthy' in my wardrobe. Thankfully, By Rotation kindly allowed me to borrow an exquisite floor-length gown, which was the perfect fit for the dazzling evening.

Isabelle took to the red carpet at the DaVinci Masquerade Ball at the famous Carlton Cannes, a Regent hotel

Whilst covering the glittering event, we caught up with Isabella and Elizabeth Blake-Thomas the mother-daughter duo who created their own production company, Mother Daughter Entertainment.

Isabella is best friends with Sharon Stone's producer son, Roan, 24, and couldn't help but gush about him.

She told HELLO!: "I think when you're born into a film family, it can't help but be in your blood, so I definitely would say that's a part of him but I do think he's striving and succeeding to create his own path.

© Getty Images for DaVinci Film Fe Elizabeth Blake-Thomas and Isabella Blake-Thomas attend The DaVinci Masquerade Ball during the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel

"He's an absolute sweetheart, and I consider him one of my best friends. We met through a mutual friend and Roan and I connected and we are now business partners as well."

We also enjoyed a cocktail at the hotel's slick bar, Bar58, surrounded by the festival hoi polloi.

Partying with Patrick Schwarzenegger, Charli XCX and Eva Longoria

Another big celebrity encounter came when we spotted Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancée Abby Champion sharing a loved-up moment in the Nespresso x Ed Banger Records beach party on Friday night. Looking effortlessly chic, The White Lotus star and his model bride-to-be, whose wedding will take place this year, were seen chatting and packing on the PDA away from fans' prying eyes.

I couldn’t resist grabbing a quick photo with the handsome son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver - and Abby even offered to take it. Thankfully, I felt ultra glam in my dress courtesy of Club L London, so at least I looked the part!

Alex caught up with Patrick Schwarzenegger ahead of his US wedding

Brat summer may have been last year, but Charli XCX brought her trademark 365 party girl energy to the exclusive Magnum Beach Party, where she played host on Thursday night of the festival.

With her trademark dark sunglasses and long tresses hanging loose, the British singer channelled a 90s Kate Moss look in a fitted black and white corset, cheering and dancing to the DJs from a private platform in the crowd. Charli couldn’t resist joining the onstage acts and danced exuberantly to remixes from her viral 2024 album.

© Getty Images Charli XCX hosted the Magnum party where Alex and Isabelle danced the night away

Though she was accompanied by her posse of DJs and It Girls Sophia Ziskin, Gabriette, Jamie XX and Yung Lean, Charli only had eyes for her beloved fiancé George Daniel. The music producer, who is also part of British band The 1975, looked effortlessly at ease behind the decks in a classic black shirt with his numerous tattoos on show. The crowd lit up when Charli joined him on stage for a chat and dance after sharing a brief kiss.

On Sunday night, Eva Longoria had a rather more demure night out as she hosted the Nespresso x GQ soirée in a form-fitting gown alongside her husband, José Baston, and model Nadia Ferreira.

© Getty Images Eva looked so stunning when she stepped out with her husband at the Nespresso X GQ party on Sunday

The Desperate Housewives actress and her entourage quickly made their way to the VIP section, where they were spotted chatting and laughing whilst sampling the canapés. Despite being swarmed by fans, Eva, José and Nadia held hands to avoid getting separated amongst the partygoers. Looks like chivalry isn’t dead!

Isabelle and Alex joined Sabrina Elba and other stars at the Campari Discover Red party

Other standout parties were Lacoste's Silienco shindig and Campari’s Discover Red event at Hyde Beach, attended by Sabrina Elba, Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin and Lucien Laviscount.

Our highlight? The final evening, watching Scarlett Johansson take to the red carpet alongside Jodie Foster from the vantage point of the exclusive Dior suite at the Majestic Hotel. We felt like total stars.

Exquisite films

Of course, Cannes wouldn’t be anything without the movies. As one of the biggest events for the global film industry, the festival is where many Oscar-winning projects have made their debuts, and this year was no exception.

Among the films selected to compete for the Palme d’Or were Ari Aster’s Eddington, a contemporary Western starring Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone, Lynne Ramsay’s psychological drama Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson in the lead roles and Wes Anderson’s espionage black comedy The Phoenician Scheme, which we had the pleasure of watching.

© Getty Images The cast of the Phonecian Scheme

Starring Benicio del Toro as wealthy businessman Zsa-Zsa Korda, the film tells the story of Korda and his daughter Liesl, played by Kate Winslet’s mini-me daughter Mia Threapleton, getting caught up with tycoons and assassins. In true Wes Anderson style, it's a visual treat, but the highlight was the all-star celebrity cast including Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Michael Cera and even the UK’s own Richard Ayoade.

Being in France, we naturally had to sample some European cinema. On the first night of the festival, we sat back and enjoyed Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day), a charming musical rom-com by Amélie Bonnin.

The story follows chef Cécile who, after finding out about her unwanted pregnancy, flees Paris and returns to her childhood hometown when her father has a heart attack. There, she is reunited with her childhood sweetheart, and without giving away spoilers, things get complicated.

The 'Bond Girl' treatment

Another personal highlight was being driven around the Palais in a reimagined Bentley when we visited Hendley Studios, where they were displaying scaled electric reinterpretations of four classic cars.

We took a ride in a Bentley!

Each vehicle came with its own incredible back story, among the four was a scale model of James Bond's iconic Aston Martin, a baby Bugatti, a red Ferrari coined the "Brigitte Bardot" of cars and the one we took for a spin, the Bentley Blower.

Never have we felt more like movie stars than driving along the boulevard in the back of a Bentley!

Making a change

Amid the star-spotting and party hopping, we joined the Girls on Film Podcast for a stunning networking reception beachside at La Plage du Festival.

© Rich Royal Reporter Isabelle with Tapping expert Poppy Delbridge at the Girls on Film networking reception

We caught up with co-host and founder of the podcast, Anna Smith. She told HELLO!: "One of the very first Girls On Film live podcasts was from the Cannes Film Festival, so it’s close to our hearts. Since then, we have grown into a multi-platform community, reaching people around the world. As the global film industry descends on sunny Cannes, it’s the perfect chance to bring members of our international community together - to talk, support each other and have fun - we are big believers that feminism can be fun!

Anna, who donned a glorious purple dress, chatted to HELLO!

"The women at our events always tell us they make long-lasting and meaningful connections. We all want to create a fairer film industry, and together we are stronger. Looking around at the diverse, supportive faces in the Members Club on the beach gave me fresh motivation to keep taking Girls On Film wherever it’s needed."