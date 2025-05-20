Denzel Washington lashes out at photographer in tense altercation on Cannes red carpet

Denzel Washington had a tense start to his Cannes Film Festival experience on Monday.

The 70-year-old actor got caught up in an altercation with a photographer at the premiere of his new movie, Highest 2 Lowest.

Red carpet row

In a video circulating on social media, Denzel appeared to lash out at the photographer after he tapped the actor on the arm as he walked the red carpet with co-star A$AP Rocky, 36.

Denzel was captured pointing his finger at the shutterbug's face, who was smiling and laughing while being chastised by the Hollywood star.

© Corbis via Getty Images Denzel pointed his finger in the photographer's face during the altercation

When he started to walk away, the photographer tried to grab his arm again, only for Denzel to turn around and shout: "Stop it, stop it, stop it."

He then shoved the photographer's hand away before storming off.

Denzel's spokesperson didn't comment on the altercation but told Us Weekly that he had a "great night at the Cannes Film Festival".

© Corbis via Getty Images The photographer was smiling at Denzel despite the tense row

It's not the first time Denzel has been captured on camera losing his cool with a crowd.

In October 2024, he was filmed in a tense exchange with fans outside the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, where he was attending a film benefit honoring Samuel L. Jackson.

Denzel was seen posing for a photo with a fan and appeared to become annoyed at people shouting out his name from his crowd.

© Getty Images Denzel was heard telling the photographer to 'stop it'

As he went to walk inside, he turned around to address the waiting fans and began pointing his finger at the crowd.

In the footage, he was heard saying: "I heard you. You talk about showing love... respecting me. I said I'll see you when I get out, which part of that don't y'all understand?"

Meanwhile, his night at Cannes was certainly memorable for more than his red carpet appearance. Denzel was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or award by Highest 2 Lowest director Spike Lee.

© Getty Images Denzel stormed away from the photographer looking unhappy

A montage of Denzel's most recognizable roles was played ahead of the screening of his latest film, including Malcolm X and Training Day, followed by Spike presenting his "brother" with the award.

Denzel received a standing ovation from the crowd before admitting the award came as a complete "surprise".

"This is a total surprise for me, so I'm emotional," he told the audience. "It's a great opportunity to collaborate with my brother once again, brother from another mother, and to be here once again in Cannes."

© FilmMagic Denzel was presented with an honorary Palme d'Or award by Spike Lee

He added: "We're a very privileged group in this room that we get to make movies and wear tuxedos and nice clothes and dress up and get paid for it as well. We're just blessed beyond measure. I'm blessed beyond measure. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you all."

Highest 2 Lowest is a remake of Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film High and Low. Alongside Denzel and A$AP it stars Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice, Aubrey Joseph, Dean Winters, and more.

It will be released in theatres by A24 on August 22 before streaming on Apple TV+ on September 5.