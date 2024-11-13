Marchioness of Bath's social diary: Fashion Trust Arabia Awards and John's milestone birthday

The Marchioness of Bath HELLO!'s social editor is back and glamorous as ever with her social diary. This time jetting off to Marrakesh for the Fashion Trust Arabia awards, partying with Emily In Paris stars, and then heading home to celebrate her son's special day.

Take it away Emma...

No sooner had I jetted back from the glamour of the Victoria’s Secret show in New York than it was time to hop onto another plane – this time my destination was Marrakesh.

I had visited the Moroccan city only once before, for Idris and Sabrina Elba's spectacular wedding in 2019. This time, I was jetting in to attend an event I'd been invited to many times before – the Fashion Trust Arabia awards - a three-day event with the awards taking place on the second night. I've never managed to attend before as the date always clashed with my eldest son John's birthday.

Held at the iconic El Badi Palace, the event was part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture and brought together celebrities and industry leaders to honour exceptional designers. The FTA Prize is the first initiative of its kind in the Arab world and each year, six winning designers are selected across six different design categories with a seventh category launched this year: The Fashion Tech Award 2024.

After touching down in Marrakesh, I checked into the magnificent Mamounia Hotel, one of Morocco’s finest and which celebrated its centenary last year. Within 30 minutes, I had been whisked into a makeup chair by the glam squad from the Code8 beauty brand. Next, I had to decide what to wear and plumped for a gleaming yellow chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown with a voluminous skirt, halter neck and low cut back.

I chose to wear a yellow chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown

Our first evening was spent as a guest of Italian businessman Remo Ruffino, CEO of luxury fashion brand Moncler, who hosted us in his palatial home. Open fires blazed and the rooms were filled with the sound of beating drums as we were served the most delicious traditional Moroccan cuisine imaginable.

As I mingled with other guests, I was thrilled to bump into American actress Rachel Bilson and musician Evan Ross, who always calls himself my ‘twin’, and so I joined them on one of the low couches for drinks and a catch-up. Evan and I were so happy to be reunited this week, along with so many good friends such as (Emily in Paris star) Lucien Laviscount, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer and model (and mother of Elon) Maye Musk to name but a few.

I bumped into good friends such as Lucien Laviscount from Emily In Paris

The evening was the perfect warm-up for the splendour of the main event the following night. My manager Elaine and I decided that a quick drink with my fellow school mum and friend, the designer Emilia Wickstead, on the hotel terrace was a good shout before leaving for the awards ceremony

The FTA is a non-profit organisation which provides financial support, guidance and mentorships to emerging designers from across the MENA (Middle East and North Africa), region and which also serves as a platform of opportunity through which talented Arab designers can grow and receive international recognition. Born out of the success of Fashion Trust UK, FTA launched in 2018 under the patronage of HH Sheikha Moza bint Nasser as honorary chair, with co-chairs HE Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani and the wonderful (fashion writer and philanthropist – Tania Fares.

© Emma Thynn The awards took place on the second night of the three day event

Tania and the co-chairs are incredibly inspirational, and it is such an honour to see first-hand how the culmination of their tireless efforts has brought an impressive list of designers, models, actors and celebrities to the Pearl of The South, as Marrakesh is known. Meanwhile Hollywood royalty was also there in the form of Oscar winning actress Angela Bassett, who hosted the ceremony. Among those celebrating a night of talent, creativity and positive change were Maya Jama, Jodie Turner Smith, David Koma, Laquan Smith and Law Roach.

At the dinner, I sat opposite Italian fashion designer Giambattista Valli and just adjacent to the former First Lady of France, Carla Bruni and the adorable The O.C actress Rachel Bilson. We dined on Lobster tagine and I wore Chopard jewels and cheered as (artistic director and co-president of Chopard) Caroline Scheufele gave the award for the jewellery category to the lucky recipient. With more applicants than ever, it is evident what a positive impact Tania and Sheik Hormosa have had with this groundbreaking foundation.

Our final treat of the evening was a wonderful performance by Sophie Ellis-Bextor before we headed to the after parties. I couldn’t resist saying hello to the camels I passed on my way into the first one and attempted to perch for a moment on its saddle - as far as my pearl and bead encrusted Clio Peppiatt gown would allow!

I said hello to the camels after the event with a quick perch on the saddle

We ended up at French restaurant and nightspot Le Palace, which was such fun with great music. Every time Elaine and I attempted to leave someone else would arrive and insist it was too early, so we kept going back and in the end the kind staff there simply saved our table and we returned each time to newly filled glasses.

I left very early the next morning on a flight with Sabrina Elba to be home in time to head to China Tang for a pre birthday dinner for my son John, who was turning ten the next day. After dinner I set up his presents (mainly Chelsea football kit and accessories), ready for a surprise in the morning when he woke on his big double digits day!

He was really excited but we have certain rituals at home when it comes to birthdays and gifts and I strive to teach both of my sons the importance of kindness. Treat others as you wish to be treated is a phrase I probably say about 50 times a week at home to John and Henry. We always give Henry presents on John's birthday and vice versa and encourage them to share.

It appears to be paying dividends as charity and kindness were fully evident this week. The boys decided that a big clear out of all their unwanted toys was the order of the day and they now have two huge bags ready for them to take to the charity shop- and I am chuffed that they are more excited about that than last week’s birthday party.