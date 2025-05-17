Cassie's husband Alex Fine details 'profound anger' as he breaks silence on Diddy trial testimony

Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, has broken his silence after his wife's four-day testimony detailing the alleged abuse she was subjected to by her ex-partner, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Diddy, 55, is on trial in New York facing five felony charges, including two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, all of which he has pleaded not guilty to.

After the trial wrapped up its first week on Friday, Alex issued a statement detailing his "profound anger" at the rapper, but also his "tremendous pride" for his wife, whom he married in 2019.

Statement

"Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past," his statement, which was read by attorney Douglas Wigdor, began.

© Getty Images Alex is extremely proud of Cassie

"There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife's testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there.

"I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her."

Speaking directly to Diddy, Alex said through Douglas: "So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room.

© Getty Images Alex has supported Cassie throughout her testimony

"You did not break the soul of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man."

Alex dismissed claims that he "saved" his wife, continuing: "I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself.

"Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence, and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me."

© Instagram Cassie and Alex married in 2018

Alex concluded his statement by saying the couple is now focused on moving forward and welcoming their son into a world that is now "safer because of his mom".

He added: "Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter, and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us."

© Getty Images Cassie alleges she was abused by Diddy during their relationship

During her testimony, Cassie opened up about her decade-long relationship with Diddy, which involved alleged sexual and physical abuse. The former couple parted ways in 2018, and Cassie filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023.

Following a settlement, further lawsuits were filed, and a federal investigation was put in place. The rapper was arrested in September 2024 for charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and engaging in prostitution.

© Getty Images Diddy has denied all allegations against him

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, released a statement following the arrest, saying: "We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr Combs.

"Sean 'Diddy' Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal."