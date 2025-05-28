Crocodile Dundee stars Linda Kozlowski and Paul Hogan look worlds away from movie roles during reunion

Linda Kozlowski traded the glitz and glamour of Hollywood for a private life away from the spotlight over two decades ago. However, the 67-year-old enjoyed a rare outing with her ex-husband and former Crocodile Dundee co-star, Paul Hogan, and their son, Chance, in Los Angeles.

The actress traded her blonde bombshell locks of the '80s in favour of a modest, shoulder length brunette style. Linda looked stunning in a casual ensemble that featured black figure-hugging pants, a matching top, and a stylish shawl draped over her neck. The star accessorized with a Louis Vuitton handbag and a pair of cream sandals.

© RF / BACKGRID Linda Kozlowski was spotted in LA

Linda opted for a natural and radiant complexion enhanced by a pinch of blush and a glossy lip white her hair was styled into soft waves framed by elegant curtain bangs. The actress was joined by her longtime partner, Moulay Hafid Baba, during the outing.

Meanwhile, Paul looked equally casual in dark wash jeans, a blue buttoned shirt, and a sleek black leather jacket. The look was finished with a brown leather belt and a pair of New Balance sneakers.

© RF / BACKGRID Paul Hogan and his son Chance

Linda and Paul first met while filming the comedy Crocodile Dundee in 1985. The pair tied the knot in 1990 and welcomed their only son, Chance, in 1998. After 24 years of marriage, the couple split in 2013 and Chance has since resided with his dad after Linda departed from Hollywood.

The split wasn't Paul's first divorce – the actor was married to his first wife Noelene from 1958 to 1981.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski in 2001

The actress's last onscreen appearance was in 2001 when she reprised her role as Sue Charlton for the ultimate Crocodile Dundee film.

Linda has previously opened up about being typecast by Hollywood casting directors following Peter Faiman's hit adventure film. "After Crocodile Dundee, I turned down lots of stuff, most of it where I'd play the girlfriend of some funny man," she told the Los Angeles Times in 1988.

© Getty Images Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski in a scene from the film Crocodile Dundee

The actress also shared her reasoning for quitting acting with Scripps Howard News Service in 2001. "These straight-to-video schlocky films I was getting were giving me an ulcer, basically because I was the only one on the set that cared about anything," she admitted.

"I'd say, 'Well, this scene doesn't make sense.' [They would say,] 'Aw, so what, just say the lines.' [And] I thought, 'This isn't fun anymore. This is not why I studied, it's not what I love.' Between that and my biological clock, I decided to give it all away."