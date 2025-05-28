Strictly's Karen Hauer on deep 'hurt' that caused Kevin Clifton breakup

Strictly Come Dancing star Karen Hauer has opened up about her painful split from her second husband, Kevin Clifton.

During an appearance on Paul C. Brunson's 'We Need To Talk' podcast, Karen, 43, revealed that their split came about when they started to distance themselves from one another.

"This one hurt because we belonged together," she shared. "You wouldn't say each other's names without following the other person's name. I felt that he distanced himself from me, but I was probably doing the same."

Reflecting on their eventual divorce, Karen explained that it "took about a year" for them to reach that decision, with Karen initially giving Kevin "space to think".

© Getty Images Kevin Clifton and Karen Hauer were married from 2015 to 2018

She continued: "I knew that I would've worked on it - I would've stayed. But at the same time, I couldn't be with someone who wasn't sure of whether they wanted to be with me or not. I couldn't wait.

"I waited for a while, and I was giving him his space to think, and then funnily enough I met someone. I was literally waiting to be loved. He just wanted a divorce, and I didn't fight it. Something had to happen in order for him to make a decision, because I wasn't going to make the decision."

© Getty Images Karen is best known for appearing on Strictly Come Dancing

After parting ways with Kevin in 2018, Karen went on to find love with Jordan Wyn-Jones. The pair met online and tied the knot in 2022 but went on to divorce just 16 months later.

Speaking on Paul's podcast, the professional dancer spoke about their breakup, explaining how she went into panic mode and lied to her family and friends as it felt like the only way to "get through the day and keep the peace".

© Instagram Karen wed Jordan in 2022

Meanwhile, in an interview with Mail on Sunday, fitness instructor Jordan said of their split: "There were tears on both sides. A lot of tears and sadness. We didn't want to let go of each other but we're also not right for each other.

"If we'd stayed together and we didn't have a family, I felt I would have ended up resenting her. This is the perfect moment for us to love each other and leave each other."

Karen's love story with Simon

Karen is now in a relationship with rugby player Simon Davidson. The pair, who became official in 2023, appear to be going from strength to strength and have already enjoyed a plethora of romantic trips and milestones together.

© Instagram Karen and Simon confirmed their relationship in January 2024

To mark their one-year anniversary in November last year, Karen uploaded a string of romantic snapshots of the pair looking loved-up. In her caption, she wrote: "One Year Of Us," followed by a red heart emoji.