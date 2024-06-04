Tennis power couples: From Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf to Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur

Tennis season is upon us! The French Open is in full swing, and Wimbledon is just around the corner...

As ever, all eyes will be on the tennis hopefuls striving to win big and take home a coveted title. But did you know that several of the tennis champs actually found love on the court?

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Power couple Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf team up for exciting announcement

Keep scrolling to discover all the smitten tennis sweethearts from Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf to British hopeful Katie Boulter and her Australian boyfriend Alex de Minaur…

1/ 5 © Getty Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf Sporting legends Andre Agassi and his wife Steffi Graf are a force to be reckoned with both on and off the tennis court. While the duo first met in the early 1990s, they didn't officially begin dating until 1999 during the French Open and Wimbledon. They later married in October 2001 before welcoming their first child, a son called Jaden, in 2001, and their second, a daughter called Jay in 2003. On social media, Andre regularly pays tribute to his wife with touching tributes. But his sweetest proclamation of love took place in 2004 when Andre delivered a heartfelt speech at Steffi's International Tennis Hall of Fame induction. "As I attempt to find words worthy to introduce the person that has changed my life, I realise the words have yet to be invented that are large enough, colourful enough, or true enough to express the heart and soul of this woman that I love," he said.

2/ 5 © Getty Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur Whilst British star Katie and her Australian tennis player boyfriend have been together since 2020, they didn't go public with their romance until March 2021. After crossing paths on the tennis court, Alex asked Katie out for a coffee date - and as they say, the rest is history. Opening up about their relationship, Katie told Tatler: "We're on the same wavelength when it comes to our priorities… Tennis is where we want to be – and the rest will follow." Meanwhile, she told The Standard: "He's so supportive of me in the job that I do and completely understands. Not many people do. To have that kind of connection where they know what you’re going through, they know the lows and highs, it does feel very comforting. I’m lucky to have him."

3/ 5 © Getty Images Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa Greek professional tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas and his Spanish girlfriend Paula Badosa - also a tennis pro - are back on! While the couple briefly called it quits back in May, the lovebirds are officially back together and seemingly stronger than ever. "We're together. I will explain why some people make up different stories about us" Stefanos said during a recent pre-tournament press conference. "Not that I care, but I think people shouldn't take it that way." Heaping praise on his loved one, he continued: "After two-three weeks I realised that she is a person who has supported me a lot and when she tried to talk to me about meeting I felt how intense the love we have for each other is. "I realised that this relationship I have with Paula is completely different from any other relationship I have had in the past, I feel that she is my person and we understand each other."

4/ 5 © Getty Images Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils Ukrainian former world No.3 tennis player Elina Svitolina shares one child called Skaï with her partner, fellow pro Gael Monfils. The couple, who started dating in 2019, shared news of their engagement on social media in 2021. At the time, French tennis player Gael shared a smitten photo of his partner flashing her megawatt engagement ring. "She said YES. Madame MONFILS," he wrote in his caption. After winning an event in Strasbourg, Elina paid tribute to her partner saying: "It's really special to have someone who understands what you go through to get these wins, and it's special to share these moments together."