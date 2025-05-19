Tiger Woods is on cloud nine as a proud papa after seeing the elder of his two children finally step into the world as an adult.

The pro-golfer, 49, shares daughter Sam Woods, 17, and son Charlie Woods, 16, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren, and the former is officially a high school graduate.

On Friday May 16, per The Palm Beach Post, Sam graduated from the Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, a school which also boasts students like her brother Charlie and Kai Trump, President Donald Trump's oldest granddaughter and the daughter of Vanessa Trump, aka Tiger's new girlfriend.

© Getty Images Sam is now a high school graduate!

On June 18, Sam will turn 18 years old and in the fall, she will be heading off to Stanford University in California, all the way on the other side of the country.

She'll be walking down a familiar road, however, as Stanford happens to be her father's alma mater. Tiger enrolled at the prestigious school in 1994 under a golf scholarship and chose a major in economics.

He chose the school due to its status at the time as the reigning NCAA champion and successfully defended his own U.S. Amateur title during his time there, also being named Stanford's Male Freshman of the Year.

© Instagram Tiger is now dating Vanessa Trump, whose daughter Kai is also a student with Sam and Charlie

However, Tiger left university after just two years, choosing to go professional in the golf industry after making his PGA debut the year prior. He also moved out of California months before his 20th birthday.

Sam, on the other hand, is leaning towards a major in the sciences, and while she's an athlete like her brother and father, golf doesn't seem to be in the cards. Although, she is a promising soccer player, leading the Benjamin School Buccaneers to victory in their first ever state championship earlier this year.

© SOPA Images/Shutterstock Tiger also shares a son, Charlie, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren

"The core group of girls that were on that team have been together since they were six," Tiger proudly told the press in Atlanta while attending a TGL event. "To be able to end her high school career like that and to go on as a state champion is pretty cool."

Sam spoke about the win with the The Palm Beach Post as well, saying: "We've been friends since forever and I can't imagine a better end for not only our season but our soccer career."

© Getty Images Unlike Sam, Charlie is working toward becoming a pro golfer

She added: "We definitely treated every game like it was our last. We played our hearts out. We left everything on the field every single time. I think that's one of the reasons why we made it so far, because we left everything out there. We didn't only play for each other; we played for ourselves, our team, our coaches, our school. This is a really important moment for all of us."

Earlier this year, Sam was also named one of the three recipients of the publication's Pathfinder Awards, a historic milestone for her school. She placed second in the Sports category. Head of Upper School Fletcher Carr shared in a statement: "And equally well earned. I am very proud of the work you all have done and the contributions you all have made over your time here at Benjamin."