Tiger Woods' son Charlie supported by mom Elin Nordegren as he makes biggest move yet following in dad's footsteps

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is getting closer and closer to following in the footsteps of his legendary father.

The 15-time major champion, 48, has a mini-me in his son, 15, not just because of their identical looks, but on the golf course as well, and fans of the family are no strangers to seeing the teen tag along for his father's tournaments through the years.

Now, he is looking to upgrade his status from dad's caddie to being a pro himself, and is aiming to qualify for his first ever PGA tour event.

On Thursday morning, Charlie is competing in a PGA Tour pre-qualifier for a chance to play in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in Florida, the PGA Tour announced on its website.

PGA shared that the aspiring golf pro arrived at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida – one of four pre-qualifying sites – an hour before his 7:39am ET tee off, and was accompanied by his mother Elin Nordegren.

The top five and ties from Lost Lake will move forward to qualifiers on Monday, and the top four from there will officially be taking part in the Cognizant Classic, which will run from February 29 to March 3.

© Getty Charlie will know if he qualified after Monday's competition

Tiger himself was 16 when he played his first Tour event. The father-son duo have previously played four PNC Championships, formerly known as The Father/Son Challenge, where PGA Tour and Champions Tour golfers compete alongside their sons; they have yet to win, though they did finish as runner-ups in 2021.

Charlie is Tiger's youngest son with ex-wife Elin, with whom he also shares daughter Sam Alexis, 16.

© Getty The 15-year-old is his dad's mini me

The former couple tied the knot in 2004, though their marriage culminated with a highly-publicized divorce in 2010 after Tiger made headlines over his multiple affairs.

© Getty Tiger with his two kids and ex Erica in 2022

The Swedish model has been in a relationship with former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron since 2019, and they share two kids together, son Arthur, and a second son whose name they have not shared publicly.

Tiger was in a relationship with Erica Herman from 2017 until late last year, though that also culminated in scandal, after Erica brought forward a slew of lawsuits and allegations against her now ex-boyfriend.

