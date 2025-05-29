Sarah Jessica Parker reveals why she's raising her kids financially independent from her massive $200million fortune

Sarah Jessica Parker may have built a $200 million empire thanks to her decades-long career in TV, film, fashion, and business—but when it comes to her children, the actress has a very different vision.

In a refreshingly candid interview on The E! News Sitdown with Bruce Bozzi, the Sex and the City icon, 60, revealed that she and husband Matthew Broderick are raising their three children to be financially independent, despite their family’s immense wealth.

"I really want my children to be educated in the ways that are fulfilling to them," Sarah Jessica said of eldest son James Wilkie, 22, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 15. "I don’t think that there is one way to be an educated person or to be equipped to be an adult and try to fashion a life for yourself after what would be considered ‘finishing college’—let’s say 22 years old."

© Getty Images Sarah and Matthew with their daughters

Sarah on raising her kids

Sarah Jessica, who has long been admired for balancing stardom with down-to-earth values, explained that the goal isn’t about grooming her children to follow in her footsteps—or inherit her lifestyle—but about building their own.

"You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves — emotionally, financially, and that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people" she shared.

© Getty Images James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick

James Wilkie, who has recently embarked on an acting career, made his television debut this year on CBS’s Elsbeth in a guest role alongside his famous father. Matthew, 62, reflected on the moment fondly: "It was great. We had two days together. It was really fun to hang around the craft service table and eat snacks. He was nervous but he got over that. We had a great couple of days."

But despite their high-profile careers and status as Hollywood royalty, Sarah Jessica and Matthew have made it a priority to keep their children grounded. The family resides in New York City and have steered clear of the typical Hollywood spotlight for much of their children’s lives.

© Variety via Getty Images Sarah wants her daughters to be raised financially independent

"I'm curious to see what they all do," Sarah Jessica said. "But I hope that they feel—I hope all young people feel—to some degree, that they have choices and that there isn't one way."

Sarah's daughters

The Emmy-winning actress is also quick to acknowledge the uniqueness of parenting twins. During an earlier appearance on Jenna and Friends in April, she described her daughters with warmth and wit.

"I find mine really likable," she said with a grin. "It's like you're constantly in a control study, because you have one of this type and one of this type."

© Getty Images Sarah says her daughter's personalities differ

She joked about how their personalities differ: "They go to the same school, and they have reactions. I can say to the school, like, ‘This is a proper control study. Like this is feelings, and they can kind of tell the story of the larger group.’"

But beneath the humour, there was heartfelt admiration. "They're just really interesting. They're, generally speaking, really kind and curious," she said.