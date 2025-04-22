Sarah Jessica Parker reveals 'unfair' details about twin daughters

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about parenting twin girls on the Today show, sharing that the negative stereotypes associated with them are often false.

The And Just Like That star made an appearance on Monday's episode of Jenna and Friends, and spoke to Jenna Bush Hager about her 15-year-old daughters Tabitha and Marion, whom she shares with her husband Matthew Broderick.

Twin power

© Getty Sarah shares her twin daughters Tabitha and Marion and son James with Matthew Broderick

"I feel like there's a sort of unfair idea about teenage twin girls," Sarah said on the show. "Totally!" agreed Jenna, who has a twin sister, Barbara.

"I find mine really likable," the actress added. "I mean, we weren't always likable," the Today host chimed in.

"And I will say that, yes," Sarah continued. "But I really love their company. They're so interesting."

© FilmMagic The girls were born via surrogate in 2009

"I'm sure your parents felt this way," she added, referring to President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush. "It's like you're constantly in a control study because you have one of this type and one of this type."

"And they go to the same school, and they have reactions. I can say to the school, like, 'This is a proper control study. Like this is feelings, and they can kind of tell the story of the larger group,'" she quipped. "But, they're just really interesting. They're, generally speaking, really kind and curious."

Despite being twins, Tabitha and Marion have different interests, according to their mother. "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her,'" Sarah told People. "Tabitha can play by herself for hours. [Marion] always needs to be checking in."

Following in their footsteps

© Getty Images James joined his father on screen for Elsbeth

Sarah also shares an older son, James Wilkie, with the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star. While their daughters are not looking to break into Hollywood, James has already joined his father on screen in an episode of CBS' Elsbeth.

"It was great. We had two days together," Matthew told E! News of filming with his son. "It was really fun to hang around the craft service table and eat snacks. He was nervous but he got over that. We had a great couple of days. It was great."

James couldn't have been happier about clinching the role, telling People: "What a thrill it was to work side by side with my dad, who also happens to be my favorite actor!"

© Jamie McCarthy James is following in his parents' footsteps

"The whole experience of working on Elsbeth was beyond exciting and I am very grateful to the producers for giving me this opportunity."

Matthew added that he and Jessica were happy to help James perfect his craft, often running lines or helping with audition tapes. "I'll give advice if I'm asked," he said. "My wife is with him when he does auditions. It's self-tape nowadays and she'll read with him and tell him, 'It's not good.' And you know I will too."

The 63-year-old added: "He has a really good education too, so he has a lot of different things he can do. But I think right now he likes acting."

A-list childhood

© Getty Images Sarah shared how important it was for their kids to be aware of their privilege

Even though they are providing a helping hand, Matthew and Sarah are adamant that their kids grow up humble and aware of their privilege.

"I think that if I had been raising a child of privilege, I wouldn't be the working person I am today. I have a great appreciation for work," Sarah told People.

"I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."

