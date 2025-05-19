Sarah Jessica Parker prepares for 'emotional' time ahead involving son James Wilkie 

Sarah Jessica Parker loves nothing more than being a mom and is the proud parent of three children - who are growing up fast!

The Sex and the City star shares son James Wilkie, 22, and her 15-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion, with husband Matthew Broderick, and is notoriously private about her family life.

However, on Monday's episode of Good Morning America, the actress made an appearance to talk about the upcoming series of And Just Like That, where she also spoke about parenthood.

© ABC Sarah Jessica Parker spoke of the "emotional weekend" coming up in her family

Host George Stephanopoulos told viewers that both he and Sarah were getting ready for an "emotional weekend" as both their children were graduating from college.

"It will be," Sarah agreed, nodding.

© Getty Images Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie is graduating from Brown University over the weekend

James is a student at Brown University, and is studying acting and classics. He's set to follow in his parents' footsteps in the entertainment industry, as he's already appeared on TV alongside his dad, in an episode of Elsbeth.

Discussing the role, the father-son duo spoke to People ahead of the episode airing. Matthew said: "I was so proud and happy to work with my son James. Working with everyone on Elsbeth was a pleasure and I'm excited for the episode to come out."

© Getty Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick with son James and twins Marion and Tabitha

James added: "What a thrill it was to work side by side with my dad — who also happens to be my favorite actor! The whole experience of working on Elsbeth was beyond exciting and I am very grateful to the producers for giving me this opportunity!"

James has his own agent and a public Instagram account, where he occasionally shares snippets of his life with fans online. He's a doting brother to his younger sisters and paid tribute to them on their birthday in June 2024 alongside a series of family photos.

© Instagram Sarah's son James with his younger sisters

Sarah and Matthew welcomed their twins on June 22, 2009 via surrogacy in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Last year, Matthew opened up to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on LIVE with Kelly and Mark about how the girls are different from each other.

"They said they want to go to separate high schools. They were very serious about that," he first explained at the time, though he then added: "Then when it was time to decide for real, they were like, 'No we're going to the same high school."

© Getty Sarah and Matthew raised their children in NYC

He added: "They're both extremely close but they definitely want their own space, their own friends, their own time."

Kelly went on to assure Matthew that he and Sarah have done a very good job with their kids and have "raised lovely children," and cheekily added: "And they're nice behind your back!" to which Matthew responded with: "That's very nice to hear [...] That's the important thing!"