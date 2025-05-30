Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's lavish Montana home after quitting LA

Speaking to InStyle, Jessica that her typical day includes skiing with her husband in the morning, and then picking up their kids for another ski session in the afternoon.

"Spending time with the family unit is a huge priority right now, because I've been gone, Justin's been gone," she told the publication.

"These moments at this time feel kind of priceless…We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: 'Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing,'" she added.

"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full-time, only one," she said. "It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it."

The pair bought their Yellowstone home shortly after Silas was born, and welcomed baby Phineas in 2020.