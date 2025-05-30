Inside Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's lavish Montana home after quitting LA

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake left their lavish Los Angeles life behind in 2015 in favor of a permanent move to Montana, where they could raise their two sons with relative privacy.
The actress opened up about the stunning state in a new interview with InStyle conducted near her house, revealing that they couldn't be happier in their incredible Big Sky home.
A quiet life
The couple listed their Los Angeles home in October 2021 for $35 million; however, it was taken off the market shortly after. They also sold their New York City penthouse in 2022 for $29 million, and their Nashville home for $8 million in 2023.
They moved away from the hustle and bustle of the city to give their sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, four, a quieter life away from the paparazzi and screaming fans.
Celebrity haven
Big Sky in Montana has become a hub for celebrities in recent years thanks to the Yellowstone Club, an exclusive members-only ski and golf resort that sits on 13,600 acres of land.
Members must pay a reported $300,000 in membership fees before buying a property, and a further $30,000 a year in fees, as per Forbes.
Other celebs residing in the luxurious Yellowstone resort include Bill Gates, Paris Hilton, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Mark Zuckerberg and Jennifer Garner.
Working mom
Speaking to InStyle, Jessica that her typical day includes skiing with her husband in the morning, and then picking up their kids for another ski session in the afternoon.
"Spending time with the family unit is a huge priority right now, because I've been gone, Justin's been gone," she told the publication.
"These moments at this time feel kind of priceless…We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: 'Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing,'" she added.
"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full-time, only one," she said. "It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it."
The pair bought their Yellowstone home shortly after Silas was born, and welcomed baby Phineas in 2020.
Natural light
The home has large windows to let in the natural light, complete with black frames. Their yard features a paved path and white retaining walls. Ever the protective mother, Jessica hides her kids' faces from social media and prefers Montana residents' laid-back approach to fame.
"You get hammered on the East Coast. You kind of get hammered on the West Coast. That's why we don't really live there anymore," she said on SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa. "We're just trying to create some normalcy for these kids."
"We want to share our family with our loved ones and friends and also, we understand that our job has this major public-facing element, so we understand that part of it, but also these kids didn’t choose this," she continued.
Gym junkies
Jessica and Justin's state-of-the-art home gym has an array of features that would make any gym junkie jealous. It features a mirror as well as weights and various equipment for the couple's every need.
Game face
Justin had his game face on in a snap that showcased their stunning home, including large bay windows, white walls, wooden floors and a beautiful view of the garden. They reportedly keep to themselves in the town, and want their boys to stay off social media for as long as possible.
"I don't want to expose them in a way until they have an ability to make that decision for themself, you know?" Jessica told the publication. "This very social media world is where they exist and where they live and that will be a very big part of their life and their reality."
"I just don’t want it to be on my account so we try to engage in a way that feels authentic, but also just not, you know, blasting them all over the place and no disrespect to anybody who feels comfortable doing that. That’s just our family choice."
Play time
The Candy actress showcased her living room in a sweet video where she used her toddler's play kitchen, jokingly frying up an egg on the play set. Behind her was a plush cream sofa with matching blinds, as well as a picture of her husband framed on the wall.
