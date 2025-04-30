Chris Hemsworth may play the ripped God of Thunder in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but at home in Byron Bay, he is simply a dad who is endlessly proud of his adorable family.

The Thor star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that his 11-year-old son Tristan had taken part in an exciting dirt bike race, proving that a love for the outdoors runs in the family. See a glimpse of their day out below...

WATCH: Chris Hemsworth is a proud dad after son Tristan's incredible win

Like father like son

© Instagram Chris cheered his son Tristan on during the dirt bike race

Chris looked so proud of his son, whom he shares with his wife Elsa Pataky, as he hugged him from behind while Tristan was garbed in his dirt bike uniform.

"Stoked for my boy competing in his first ever race finishing 3rd in his class, proud moment," the actor wrote alongside several photos and videos from the big day.

The tween wore a red jersey with "Triz" written on the back in one shot, and donned a red and yellow helmet for his race. In another sweet video from the event, Chris swept his son off the ground in a bear hug after coming third in his race.

Living life outdoors

© Instagram Chris was by Tristan's side throughout the day

The 41-year-old moved his family of five from Los Angeles to Australia's Byron Bay in 2015 to escape the hustle and bustle of Hollywood and to allow his children more privacy. He also shares Tristan's twin, Sasha, and his 12-year-old daughter India with Elsa.

The young family are often seen embarking on outdoor adventures, or participating in Chris' favorite hobby: surfing.

"Surfing remains a mainstay in my life and has become a part of my identity, and I continue to make memories with my family in the ocean," the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram in 2023.

© Instagram The Hemsworth family love to go on outdoor adventures

Chris shared how his children inspire him every day with their love of life and fearless energy during his Hollywood Walk of Fame speech.

"My kids are endlessly inspiring for so many reasons," he said. "Their ability to live in the moment and to dive into life head first and to have fun and be joyous and playful is a constant reminder that that's what life's about. I love you guys."

A privileged life

© Instagram Chris and Elsa have a stunning home in Byron Bay

The Hemsworth family live in a luxurious $20 million home in Byron Bay, which features an infinity pool, a home gym, a cinema room and a games room with a built-in bar.

Despite their lavish digs, Chris and Elsa are raising their kids to be humble and aware of their privilege.

"I want them to have a great appreciation for everything," he told People. "I grew up with very little money, but my parents were my absolute heroes. They were respectful, kind human beings and operated in a way that was constantly inspiring and nurturing and kind."

He shared the importance of keeping his kids humble

"Financially, we're in a different position, but I want to make sure they know these things don't come easy," Chris added.

"You have to work for it, and you can't take it for granted. Success is more about the values we have and the type of people we are, rather than the material objects that we might obtain."