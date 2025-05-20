Jessica Biel reveals surprising future for eldest son with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are at the top of their respective careers, so it's not surprising that their talent has passed down to their children.

The couple share two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, four, and while their youngest is still happy acting like a child, their eldest son is already making plans for his future.

While it seems obvious that Silas has picked up an interest in music and acting like his parents, his chosen outlet may come as more of a surprise.

Promoting her new show with Elizabeth Banks, The Better Sister, Jessica recently spoke to E! News and revealed that Silas is "an aspiring DJ".

© Gotham Jessica and Justin's son Silas is an aspiring DJ

When asked if her children have shown an interest in following in Jessica and Justin's footsteps, she replied: "My older one definitely has some interest in acting and music. He's just getting that kind of confidence, and like, kind of his own attitude is coming out."

She explained: "He's an aspiring DJ. He DJ'ed his own 10th birthday party – he was working his party, and it was so fun. He mixes things from Jackson 5 to Justin, I mean, old school stuff, doo-wop stuff – I mean everything."

Jessica and Justin are raising their boys out of the spotlight and are very protective of their children's privacy, never showing their faces when they post photos on social media.

© Getty Images Silas has an interest in acting and music like his parents

Explaining her reasoning, Jessica told InStyle about Silas: "If he was a kid actor, he'd probably work all the time. And when you're 18 years old, you want to be a professional? Have at it."

She added: "That’s your choice. That's what I would like to hold on to, if possible, for him, you know?"

Last summer, Jessica made a rare appearance with Silas at the US Open and recalled the conversation she had with him about photographers taking his photo.

© Getty Images Silas made a rare public appearance with Jessica at the US Open

"It's a tricky one, a tricky balance. We do really try hard not to expose them in a way that they're not comfortable with," she told the outlet.

"My son was nine at the time, and he's a huge tennis fan — that's his sport, that's what he plays."

She continued: "We had this opportunity, and we talked about it. We talked about photographers. You know, 'Are you comfortable with that?' He can't make these decisions on his own, but at this point, we can at least discuss what's his opinion around it.

© Instagram Jessica and Justin obscure their kids faces on social media

"You really want to give your kids every experience. I don't know if it was the right decision, to be honest with you, but he and I had a good time," she added.

"It's scary every time. But it's also their life. And so it's this really tricky, tricky thing to figure out, what's appropriate."

Jessica added that while it can be hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for their family, she and Justin always try to be there for their kids.

© Instagram Justin and Jessica are raising their kids out of the spotlight

"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full time, only one," she explained.

"It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it. We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing."