Jessica Biel shares rare update on marriage to Justin Timberlake following DWI arrest  

Jessica Biel got candid about making it work with her husband Justin Timberlake, almost a year after he was shockingly arrested in New York on a DWI charge.

The actress shared with InStyle how the pair have mastered the art of coordinating their busy schedules so that they can be there for their two children, Silas and Phineas.

Making it work

"I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries like [the] music industry has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours," Jessica told the publication.

She explained that the former NSYNC member "works all night long," and that the family had adjusted to their unusual timetable.

"That's kind of normal," the 43-year-old said. "So we are able to support each other throughout strange schedules and time apart because we know that's just what it takes to make this kind of art."

Jessica added that while it can be hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for their family, they always try to be there for their kids.

"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full time, only one,” she explained.

"It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it. We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: 'Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing.'"

Strong support system

The mother of two got candid about how her close friendships mean everything to her, and included Justin in the esteemed list.

"I'm really lucky, because I have amazing groups of women kind of scattered throughout the country that have really been my rocks as I've grown up," Jessica said.

"I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters," she quipped. "He's also my best friend. All of them together have gotten me through my life. I don't know how I would have survived life without them."

Justin and Jessica first connected in 2007 and quickly fell in love, before tying the knot in October 2012. They welcomed Silas in April 2015, and their second son Phineas in January 2021.

New York arrest

The "Cry Me A River" singer made headlines in June 2024 when he was arrested on a DWI charge while driving to a friend's house. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete community service, telling the judge that he was filled with remorse over his actions.

"I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself," Justin the judge, according to the Associated Press.

"I should've had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this."

He later took to social media to share a statement on the dangers of drunk driving, explaining that there are "so many alternatives" to getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking.

"Call a friend, take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Take a taxi," he shared. "This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever's watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have."

