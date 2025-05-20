Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jessica Biel shares rare update on marriage to Justin Timberlake following DWI arrest
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake red carpet© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

The couple married in 2012 and share sons Silas and Phineas

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Jessica Biel got candid about making it work with her husband Justin Timberlake, almost a year after he was shockingly arrested in New York on a DWI charge.  

The actress shared with InStyle how the pair have mastered the art of coordinating their busy schedules so that they can be there for their two children, Silas and Phineas

Making it work

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake hug he wears a beanie© Getty Images
Jessica opened up about her marriage to Justin

"I think having a partner who understands this industry and adjacent industries like [the] music industry has been really deeply important and profound for my life and for our partnership because he just understands when I'm working crazy long hours,Jessica told the publication. 

She explained that the former NSYNC member "works all night long,and that the family had adjusted to their unusual timetable. 

"That's kind of normal,the 43-year-old said. "So we are able to support each other throughout strange schedules and time apart because we know that's just what it takes to make this kind of art."

Jessica Biel and her son Sila at the US Open © Getty Images
She explained that the pair work hard to be present for their sons

Jessica added that while it can be hard to maintain a sense of normalcy for their family, they always try to be there for their kids.   

"Sometimes we do a good job; we try to have one of us working full time, only one,” she explained.

 "It doesn't always happen, because the opportunities arise and the timing is what it is. You just have to take advantage of it. We're doing the same thing every other parent is doing: 'Okay, tennis. You got the tennis? I'll get the thing.'" 

Strong support system

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu's "Candy" at El Capitan Theatre on May 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
The Candy actress shared that her husband was her best friend

The mother of two got candid about how her close friendships mean everything to her, and included Justin in the esteemed list. 

"I'm really lucky, because I have amazing groups of women kind of scattered throughout the country that have really been my rocks as I've grown up,Jessica said. 

"I would also consider my husband one of my chosen sisters,she quipped. "He's also my best friend. All of them together have gotten me through my life. I don't know how I would have survived life without them."

Justin and Jessica first connected in 2007 and quickly fell in love, before tying the knot in October 2012. They welcomed Silas in April 2015, and their second son Phineas in January 2021. 

New York arrest

Justin Timberlake in a tuxedo© Christopher Polk
Justin was arrested on a DWI charge in 2024

The "Cry Me A Riversinger made headlines in June 2024 when he was arrested on a DWI charge while driving to a friend's house. He was ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete community service, telling the judge that he was filled with remorse over his actions. 

"I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself," Justin the judge, according to the Associated Press

"I should've had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this."

Justin Timberlake performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. © Michael Buckner
The singer was ordered to complete community service

He later took to social media to share a statement on the dangers of drunk driving, explaining that there ar"so many alternatives" to getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking. 

"Call a friend, take an Uber. There's many travel apps. Take a taxi," he shared"This is a mistake that I made, but I'm hoping that whoever's watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have." 

 To learn more about Jessica and Justin's family dynamic, see below...

