Inside Shedeur Sanders' 5,000-acre Texas family ranch with a football field and private basketball court

Shedeur Sanders gave fans a glimpse into his father's incredibly lavish Texas home after showcasing the custom-built room in which he and his friends watched the NFL draft.

Shedeur, the 23-year-old son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, decked out a room in his father's mansion with his own brand, 2Legendary, featuring custom-made caps with the logo as well as Legendary-printed walls.

The room also housed a photoshoot space so that viewers could take photos and videos, complete with ring lights and cameras to get the perfect shot.

Draft disappointment

© Getty Images Shedeur was not chosen in the first draft

Shockingly, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback did not secure a spot on any team after Round 1, despite being named one of the "biggest wild cards" by ESPN.

Inside the lavish room, Shedeur spoke to the friends and family who had come to support him during the draft pick.

"We all didn't expect this, of course," he said. "But I feel like with God, anything's possible, everything's possible."

© Instagram Shedeur's custom-built room

"I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All this is of course fuel to the fire. Under no circumstance…we all know this shouldn't have happened. But we understand, we're on to bigger and better things. Tomorrow's the day. We're going to be happy regardless."

He went on to be chosen in the fifth round of the draft and will join the Cleveland Browns in 2025.

Shedeur is close with his father, and Deion is the head coach of his former college team, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Living lavish

© Instagram The house features a state-of-the-art gym

Deion set up his home base on a 5,000-acre ranch in Texas, just out of Dallas on a beautiful property with an array of luxurious features.

The former Dallas Cowboys star has an estimated net worth of $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, and has poured millions into his Texas home.

Shedeur took fans on a tour through a section of the house in an Instagram video, where viewers could see a state-of-the-art home gym with sprawling views of the property, and a games room with an array of pinball machines.

© Instagram Shedeur took fans inside the games room

"I used to play these games when I was like 10 years old, so we've been having these games forever," he told the camera. Shedeur then walked into the mansion's barber shop, complete with chairs, sinks and a large mirror.

The living area featured several beige lounges and an incredible view through large windows, sitting on polished wooden floors. The large kitchen had white cupboards and a black marble countertop.

The perfect property

© FilmMagic Deion's sons Shedeur and Shilo play professional football

Deion's daughter, basketball star Shelomi Sanders, can hone her incredible skills on their private basketball court, while Shedeur and his brother Shilo can practise on their football field.

The ranch also features a private lake with a deck, where Deion loves to fish, and several guest houses with extras like a hot tub. The NFL legend cruises around his incredible property on a four-wheeler and loves to "unwind and cut loose" as he revealed in a social media post.

The star admitted that he didn't feel the need to vacation when he loved his Texas home so much and was proud of the blood, sweat and tears he had poured into it. "I don't really vacation! I feel a man should invest in his home and where he lays his head to rest. Home should make you feel like you're on vacation," he wrote on social media.