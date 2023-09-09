GMA’s Michael Strahan reveals huge career news away from morning show

The GMA host recently spent a long absence away from his desk

While many recognize him as the affable co-host on Good Morning America, Michael Strahan has been delving into myriad ventures beyond the morning show.

His recent collaboration with NFL icon Deion Sanders, serving as an example, has showcased his deep roots in the world of sport and fashion.

Michael, once a force to be reckoned with on the NFL field, is leveraging his Men's Wearhouse line to craft stylish suits for The University of Colorado football team.

The initiative stands as a testament to Deion’s broader vision for his team. As the Head Coach, Deion, fondly called 'Coach Prime,' is passionate about mentoring his team beyond just game tactics. He's keen on imparting lessons on personal branding and the impact of a strong sartorial statement.

Michael Strahan has announced major career move away from his usual GMA desk

As reported by GQ, Deion involved his players in a bespoke tailoring session with Michael's brand. To ensure each suit was perfect, Coach Prime meticulously oversaw the design details, infusing each piece with character and panache.

Deion expressed gratitude for Michael’s generous contribution, stating: "Working with Strahan and his team on these custom suits has been a tremendous blessing for our program.”

Highlighting the long-standing rapport with Deion, Michael divulged to GQ about the collaboration's inception.

© Instagram Michael Strahan's been away from his desk recently

He was deeply inspired by Coach Prime's commitment to holistically nurture his students, both on and off the field. “I was excited because I loved what he was doing with his team,” Michael shared, adding: “Coach Prime and I have been friends a long time, so I know he’s authentic in his actions, and my partner, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and I wanted to support that. Our immediate reaction was, ‘Absolutely, we’re in.’”

However, loyal GMA viewers might have noted Michael's sporadic absences from the morning show. His brief hiatus in late August was to assist his 18-year-old twins, Isabella and Sophia, with their college transition.

While his presence on GMA might have reduced momentarily, he continued to engage his audience through pre-taped episodes of The $100,000 Pyramid. This game show culminated its season on August 26, leaving fans curious about Michael's next appearance.

Addressing this anticipation, Michael took to Instagram on August 28, giving fans a sneak peek into what's next.

© Instagram Michael Strahan with his daughter Sophia

Sharing a vibrant photo of himself in front of the game show stage, adorned in a sleek maroon suit and a playful polka dot button-up, he hinted at the show's imminent return.

The caption revealed an exciting tidbit: "The fun and games return with new episodes of #100KPyramid on Wed September 27 at 10/9c. Watch it on ABC and Stream on Hulu.”

The announcement was met with a deluge of heart and praise-hand emojis from an ecstatic fanbase.Further amplifying the buzz, the announcement was also shared on the show’s official X account, earlier known as Twitter.