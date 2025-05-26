Michael Douglas opens the doors inside $12 million New York State home as the whole family gather around for incredible celebration

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been empty nesters for several years after their children Dylan and Carys flew the nest to attend college, with the couple residing in their New York state home away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Michael shared rare insight into the stunning house with his fans on social media as he prepared to support his daughter at her graduation from Brown University, an Ivy League school where the 22-year-old obtained her degree in Film and International Relations.

© Instagram Carys graduated from Brown University

"Congratulations Carys and the entire 2025 graduation class as you all begin your next chapter! We love you @carys.douglas," he captioned the video he posted to Instagram.

In the clip, the legendary actor shared just how proud he is of his youngest child, and congratulated all of those graduating from college in a sweet message.

The video then shifted to Carys donning her graduation gown and cap as she was joined in the living room by her family ahead of the milestone celebration. Catherine's parents, David and Patricia, looked on their granddaughter with pride as she stunned in a white dress.

© Instagram The living room featured a beautiful chandelier and off-white walls

The living room housed an understated yet beautiful chandelier, off-white painted walls, and a large beige sofa populated with family members including her brother Dylan.

The wooden floors went perfectly with the classic, minimalist aesthetic, as did the large windows that let in ample light.

Bouquets of flowers were resting in vases around the room, and several large paintings and photos framed the room perfectly.

© Instagram The A-listers became empty nesters when Carys left for college

Michael and Catherine put their Irvington estate on the market in June 2024 after their two kids had left for college, sharing that they would try to spend their time between Bermuda and Europe instead of the US.

In a statement shared with The Wall Street Journal, The Mask of Zorro actress said: “When I purchased our Irvington home I knew our family would share many happy times here, and we have!"

"Now that both our son and daughter have left the nest it seems like the right time to sell," she added.

© Instagram The $12 million home was listed for sale in June 2024

The 11,653 square-foot mansion was listed for $12 million, and no reports indicate that it has been sold as of yet. Bought in 2019, it takes roughly an hour to drive from their home to New York City, making it a perfect choice for the actors who have sought a sense of privacy. The duo restored their Irvington home themselves.

The luxury estate features twelve bathrooms, eight bedrooms, a built-in bar, a two-story library, and a stunning fireplace in the formal living room. It also houses a gym, a summer kitchen, play rooms and a heated indoor pool.

Michael and Catherine also share a beautiful apartment overlooking Central Park in NYC, an apartment in St. James' Palace in London, a house in the actress' Welsh hometown, and a Spanish estate in Majorca.

© WireImage Dylan graduated with a political science degree

Since their kids have moved out and embarked on their own careers, Michael and Catherine shared that they were looking forward to taking more time for themselves.

"Catherine and I have been together…it'll be 25 years this year. So it's been a good ride and I've been very fortunate, happy with the choices that I've made and now am kind of really backing off and smelling the roses a little more, traveling more," he told The Telegraph.

Their son Dylan also graduated from Brown University in 2022 with a political science degree.