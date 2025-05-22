Blue Ivy Carter's family reveal big change in her personality

Blue Ivy Carter has her own fan base at just 13-years-old, thanks to her impressive dance abilities on stage during her mom's shows.

Beyoncé's mini-me has been taking part in the star's tours since 2023, and it's safe to say she's changed a lot since then.

The teenager has had a much bigger part in the Cowboy Carter tour in contrast to the Renaissance tour, and her dance ability, as well as her confidence, is evident to all.

© Instagram Blue Ivy Carter's confidence has grown and grown during her time on stage

Her proud grandmother, Tina Knowles, opened up about Blue's transition during an interview with Extra.

As she spoke about her book, Matriarch, at "An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family and Friends, with Gayle King", held at Brooklyn Paramount, New York City, the businesswoman spoke about her family with pride.

© Kevin Mazur, Getty Blue Ivy back in 2023 during the Renaissance tour

Discussing her granddaughters, Blue and Rumi, seven, joining their mom on stage, she said of watching Blue develop on stage: "It's the best. At the end of the day, the best thing about that is I just see the confidence grow every day.

"Blue is tall, she's 5ft 9in, and 13-years-old, and it's great, I would always say 'Stand tall because your grandma always wanted to be tall,' but she would still slump a little bit. But now we have the model pose and strutting, and she's confident. That's the most important thing for me."

© Getty Images Tina Knowles is very proud of her granddaughter

Tina went on to say that she hoped that Blue would go on to do something different away from entertainment later on when she leaves school, admitting that you have to give a lot of yourself in order to make it in the industry.

However, if Blue did decide it was what she wanted to do, Tina went on to say that she would be at the front of the stage cheering her on.

© NFL Blue with her little sister Rumi Carter and dad Jay-Z

Blue has been nicknamed "Manager Blue" during the Cowboy Carter tour after eagle-eyed fans spotted her telling both her mom and younger sister stage directions on several occasions.

She was also seen helping to keep Rumi in line when the seven-year-old got overly excited as Beyoncé introduced her mom to congratulate her on her new book.

Blue has a big role in the Cowboy Carter tour

Beyoncé had originally said no to her firstborn being allowed to join her on her tour, especially as privacy is so important to the singer.

However, the pre-teen eventually persuaded her mom to let her go out once, and that one show led to more and more! Showing great maturity beyond her years, Blue opened up during a rare appearance in Beyoncé's film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, where she said she had seen unkind comments about her dance ability online, which motivated her even more to improve.