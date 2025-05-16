Blue Ivy Carter inundated with support as she responds to live mishap on stage with Rumi and Beyoncé

Beyoncé's teenage daughter Blue Ivy Carter has been dubbed 'Manager Blue' during the Cowboy Carter tour - and for good reason!

She may only be 13-years-old, but Blue has already shown she can stay calm under pressure on several occasions, most recently during a mishap many would struggle with during Thursday's show in Chicago.

During Beyoncé's performance of "Protector" with her youngest daughter Rumi, seven, Blue's earring got tangled in her mom's hair as she danced knelt behind her on stage.

© Instagram Blue Ivy Carter proved she was a pro by untangling herself on stage after her earring got caught in Beyoncé's hair

The teen was captured on camera by several fans on TikTok and Instagram, including fan account rianarlynn - who were full of praise for her - as she carefully untangled her mom's hair and removed her earring, all while staying poised and in time with the performance.

Beyoncé then turned around to check in on her daughter before they carried on with the show.

Blue on stage with Beyoncé and her sister Rumi Carter

While Blue - and now Rumi - are on stage with their mom during the Cowboy Carter tour, their brother Sir, also seven, is opting out of the spotlight.

It's thought he's watching with his dad, Jay-Z, who is there each night to support his wife and daughters. Proud grandmother Tina Knowles previously gave an insight into their different personalities, revealing to E! News that while Blue and Rumi are both very creative and enjoy performing, Sir was more into numbers.

Blue is having the time of her life during the Cowboy Carter tour

She also spoke about her "creative" and "smart" grandchildren while appearing on the Today Show. She noted: "They're all super –– they're great artists, visual artists, and very smart so, we don't know what's going to happen," and emphasized: "Whatever they want to do we just want to support them."

And while Beyoncé and Jay-Z are very famous, they have always prioritized privacy, and are incredibly selective over what they allow their children to participate in.

© Getty Images Blue is incredibly talented

Blue had to beg her mom before she allowed her to go on stage back in 2023 during the Renaissance world tour, and quickly proved herself to be dedicated - while having a great time bonding with her mom in the process.

For the most part though, Beyoncé and Jay-Z try to maintain a sense of normalcy in their private lives.

Talking to GQ, Beyoncé explained: "One thing I've worked extremely hard on is making sure my kids can have as much normalcy and privacy as possible, ensuring my personal life isn't turned into a brand. It's very easy for celebrities to turn our lives into performance art. I have made an extreme effort to stay true to my boundaries and protect myself and my family. No amount of money is worth my peace."