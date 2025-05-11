Beyoncé closes out Cowboy Carter Tour's first chapter — and fans react with Blue Ivy on their mind

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour has certainly turned into a family affair, and the romp around the world has closed off its first chapter.

After five shows in Los Angeles to open the tour, from April 28 to May 9 in Inglewood's SoFi Stadium, the rest of the country and the world will be treated to the Grammy-winning record next.

To conclude its opening dates, the singer's team compiled several notable visuals from the shows, which you can catch in the video below…

WATCH: Beyoncé closes out the first chapter of "The Cowboy Carter Tour"

The clip paid homage to the show's grandiose, Western-themed scale, the performers, plus Beyoncé's family members who feature on the tour, including her daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter.

Youngest Rumi, seven, runs on stage to join her mom for an adorable section as she performs "PROTECTOR," a song on which she features as well. And 13-year-old Blue Ivy takes on a starring role with this tour.

After debuting as a dancer on the Renaissance Tour in 2023, Blue returns with a vengeance as a much more polished and seasoned performer, featuring in several segments of the concert, particularly a truly spectacular hair-flipping transition.

© Instagram/Beyoncé "Not Blue out here walking and whipping her hair exactly like Beyoncé."

And fans responded enthusiastically to her prominent inclusion in the visuals, leaving comments like: "That Blue hair whip and transition to her Mumma in the last shot!!!" and: "THAT CLIP OF YOU AND BLUUUUUUEEEEEEEEEEEE WALKING BACKKK TO BACCCKKKK," as well as: "Not Blue out here walking and whipping her hair exactly like Beyoncé."

The Cowboy Carter Tour has 27 more scheduled shows. The tour will now finally hit Chicago and New York/New Jersey before going international, with concerts in the United Kingdom and France, before coming back Stateside and closing out on July 26 in Paradise, Nevada.

© Getty Images Blue is a featured dancer on the tour, like with Renaissance

Alongside California's five shows, New York MetLife Stadium will also play host to five concerts, while the "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" singer will play six shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alone.

Cowboy Carter is the second in a trilogy of albums planned by the singer, 43, which began with Renaissance. She told GQ of the idea: "I started Cowboy Carter almost five years ago. Pay close attention to my age in the lyrics of '16 Carriages.'"

© Beyoncé Rumi makes a sweet cameo on the Cowboy Carter Tour as well

"From the start of my career and on every album, I have always mixed genres," she noted. "Whether it is R&B, Dance, Country, Rap, Zydeco, Blues, Opera, Gospel, they have all influenced me in some way."

"I have favorite artists from every genre you could think about. I believe genres are traps that box us in and separate us. I've experienced this for 25 years in the music industry. Black artists, and other artists of color, have been creating and mastering multiple genres, since forever."

© Beyoncé "From the start of my career and on every album, I have always mixed genres."

Beyoncé gushed: "I was so hyped to see a song like 'Texas Hold 'Em' gain worldwide acceptance. Even more exciting was how it helped reinvigorate the Country genre across music, fashion, art, and culture, and introduced the world to so much great talent like Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts."