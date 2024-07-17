All we know about Huma Abedin as billionaire fiance Alex Soros proposes with $1million ring

Huma Abedin, the political advisor and author, is back in New York City after her engagement vacation to Italy with fiance Alex Soros – and her stunning diamond ring was the center of attention.

Huma was with close friend Anna Wintour for the dinner, as the newly-engaged 49-year-old looked sensational wearing an orange dress with brown shoes.

Reports have suggested that the ring is square emerald cut diamond, estimated to be around 10 carats, and set in a sleek Art-Deco style platinum band.

© MEGA Huma Abedin is seen wearing an engagement ring worth around $1 million dollars given to her by fiance Alex Soros

"Given the size and cut, if the diamond is of high quality, it could easily be valued at upwards of $500,000," Olivia Landau, Founder & CEO of The Clear Cut told HELLO!, adding that "if color and clarity are exceptionally high, the price could exceed $1million".

It's an estimate Guy Cohen, CMO of Keyzar Jewelry, agrees with: "From my professional perspective, I'd estimate the value of this ring to be around $1.4 million. To reach such a price, a ring typically features a high-carat diamond, outstanding clarity and color, and exquisite craftsmanship from a well-known jeweler."

Kristy Cullinane, Co-Founder of Plum Diamonds, also believes the ring to be minimum 10 carats, and told HELLO! that "emerald cut diamonds tend to be more expensive than other cuts of the same weight; because the step-cut facets allow you to see inside the stone, a high clarity stone is typically chosen and would be reflected in the price".

Who is Huma Abedin?

© Dimitrios Kambouris Huma Abedin attends the alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet X Jean-Michel Basquiat Launch Party

Born on July 28, 1975, Huma was raised in Michigan before her family moved to Saudi Arabia. She attended a British girls' school in the country, and returned to the US at 18 to study at George Washington University in DC and interned with then-First Lady Hillary Clinton.

Huma Abedin worked for Hillary Clinton for years: When Hillary ran for New York senate in 2000, Huma took over as the politician's aide and personal advisor. Over the years she became a trusted advisor and friend, and was her traveling chief of staff during Hillary's 2008 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination.

© PAUL J. RICHARDS Hillary Clinton(C) carries flowers while personal aide Huma carries a bag at Andrews Air Force Base in 2000

When Hillary was named Secretary of State by President Obama, Huma was named deputy chief of staff but left in 2012 after maternity leave and advised in a consultant role that allowed her to also work for private clients.

In 2016 Huma was vice chair of Hillary's 2016 campaign for President of the United States.

Huma Abedin was married to disgraced representative Anthony Weiner:

© Larry Busacca Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner attend the 2015 amfAR New York Gala

Huma married New York representative Anthony Weiner in 2010, with former President Bill Clinton officiating the ceremony. They welcomed a son, Jordan, in December 2011.

However their marriage became public in 2016 when he was accused of sexting teenage girls. He pleaded guilty and admitted he had "engaged in obscene communication with this teenager… including sharing explicit images, and encouraging her to engage in sexually explicit conduct".

Huma filed for divorce, and she and Anthony continue to co-parent their son.

Who is Alex Soros?

© Cindy Ord/MG24 Huma and Alexander Soros attend The 2024 Met Gala

Alexander Soros is the son of billionaire George Soros and Susan Weber Soros. The heir to the family's fortune, he manages the Soros Family Foundation and the Open Society Foundation, which is believed to distribute $1.5 billion a year to advance human rights and democratic governments.

George, 93, is one of the world's richest men but has been praised by Forbes for being the "most generous giver… who has donated 64% of his original fortune".

It was reported he has "distributed more than $15 billion to nonprofits through his Open Society Foundations, an international grantmaking network that supports advancing justice, education, public health and independent media".

Did Huma Abedin date Bradley Cooper?

It was reported in 2022 that the pair had been quietly dating, with the two bonding over their love of politics.

© Getty Images Bradley and Huma reportedly dated in 2022

Huma Abedin wrote a memoir:

The mom-of-one wrote her memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, which was a story of her coming-of-age and finding her place as she was raised in Saudi Arabia while in an Indian-Pakistani household.

© Gotham Anna Wintour and Huma Abedin are seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships

Anna Wintour is a close friend:

"[She would say,] 'We're going to the theater for a random movie and we're going to go eat,"" Huma told The Cut of how Anna befriended Huma, and made her feel "normal and loved".

Through Anna, Huma met "writers, people in the fashion world, mostly people who just weren't really into politics," they wrote, with Huma calling Anna a "safe space".