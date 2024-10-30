Huma Abedin flashes huge engagement ring in latest outing

Huma Abedin blinded us all with her stunning engagement ring in an Instagram post on Monday, which showcased the massive rock given to her by her fiancé, billionaire Alex Soros.

The 48-year-old posted a series of pictures from the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards to her social media on Monday after attending the star-studded event last week.

Huma looked incredible at the gala, dressed in a loose gray button-down shirt tucked into a gray skirt that fell to her calves.

She paired the look with a black belt to cinch in her waist, a black handbag, and black heels; she was decked out in diamond earrings, a diamond choker, and, of course, her large engagement ring.

The NYC charity dinner aimed to raise funds for the organization, which gathers volunteers to cook and deliver meals to those too sick to cook or shop for themselves.

Huma captioned the post with a heartfelt message about how the charity is close to her heart, as her father fell off a horse when she was young and suffered lifelong physical disabilities as a result.

"There are few nights in NY like the annual Gods Love We Deliver gala," the former political aid began.

"The mission is to fight hunger and support feeding those who are too ill or otherwise not able to have the nutritious meals they need, and in many cases, @godslovenyc provides medically tailored meals."

"I have been honored to support this organization in part because of my own family experience. My father needed special meals because he was ill most of my life."

She continued: "In the 70's and 80's he was eating a vegetarian, low sodium diet which was possible because my mother made it a priority to cook for him. I saw how she juggled that, working and raising four kids. It was not easy."

The charity also aims to tailor the delivered meals to the patient's medical needs, ensuring they are provided nutritious and healthy food that will not trigger any illnesses.

Huma went on to thank the night's co-chairs, designer Michael Kors and Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, as well as honorees actress Sarah Jessica Parker, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, and comedian Cole Escola.

Huma, who worked as the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, has been loved up with her billionaire fiancé Alex since they first revealed that they were dating on Valentine's Day this year.

Alex's father, George Soros, is a Hungarian-born hedge fund manager and prolific philanthropist worth over $7.2 billion; Alex is the heir to his $25 billion empire.

Huma is in good company with the Soros family; George has donated over $32 billion throughout his career to Open Society Foundations, which grants funds to groups and individuals who are championing human rights.

The adoring couple announced their engagement in July after Alex posted a picture of their special moment to his Instagram story, captioning it, "This happened…we couldn't be happier, more grateful, or more in love."