Desperate Housewives star Valerie Mahaffey's cause of death at 71 revealed by family

Desperate Housewives alum Valerie Mahaffey has passed away from cancer at the age of 71. The star's publicist Jillian Roscoe confirmed that Valerie had died on Friday in Los Angeles.

The award-winning actress is survived by her husband Joseph Kell and their daughter Alice Richards. Alice took to Instagram to reveal her mom's cause of death. "Don't really have the words to say right now. Cancer sucks. I'll look for you in all the fun moments of life," she penned.

© Getty Images Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71

"I know that's where you'll be, I know we'll see each other again someday. I love you infinity much."

Valerie's daughter was inundated with supportive messages from friends and fans on social media as they flocked to the comments to pay tribute to the late star. "RIP to a wonderful character actress. No matter the episode count or number of lines she would have, Valerie Mahaffey made an impression. Loved her as Frasier's secretary & on Big Sky," penned one user.

© Getty Images Valerie and her husband Joseph Kell

"Oh man, Valerie Mahaffey was always one of the most underrated and fantastic character actresses around. She was in EVERYTHING! And no one did soft spoken, passive aggressive viciousness better! So Sad to hear she's passed and only 71. RIP," added another follower.

"Very sad to hear about the passing of Valerie Mahaffey, a brilliant comedian and a gem of a human being," commented a third fan.

Alice has clearly inherited her mother's passion for performance as she is also an actress and starred in the 2018 horror film The Witch Files and Summer Eleven in 2010.

Joseph opened up to Variety about the tragic loss of his wife on Friday. "I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed," he shared.

© Getty Images The actress earned an Emmy award during her career

Valerie was best known for portraying Alma Hodge in Desperate Housewives along with the character Eve in Northern Exposure. The actress shared the camera with Michelle Pfeiffer and Imogen Poots in the 2021 film French Exit as well as Tom Hanks in the 2016 movie Sully: Miracle on the Hudson.

The star's latest role was in the film The 8th Day, which premiered in March this year. Valerie's hit career earned her a slew of recognitions and she was awarded with an Emmy in 1992 for her role as Eve in Northern Exposure.