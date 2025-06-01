Matt Baker flooded with support following exciting career announcement

Countryfile star Matt Baker has been flooded with support following a new update regarding his latest TV series.

In a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, the former Blue Peter presenter uploaded a clip of himself talking to camera, as well as snippets from his brand-new show titled Matt Baker's British Isles.

Addressing his followers, he excitedly revealed that the series is set to air next Tuesday - news which he'd been "holding back for a while".

In his caption, he shared: "Hi all I've been holding this one back for a while… My new series Matt Baker's British Isles starts on Tuesday!

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Matt Baker's new show is set to air next week

"I'm celebrating the eclectic mix of wonderful stuff that I feel is the heartbeat of our Nations - I've had a magical career from Blue Peter to the One Show and Countryfile and this series is all the elements I love about my experiences brought together.

"In every show I'm off to all four nations indulging in our incredible landscapes and meeting the folk that make our glorious British Isles what they are. I hope you feel proud of our homelands when you watch it and I hope you can join me on Tuesday for the first one."

© Instagram The presenter is also known for hosting Countryfile alongside Vick Hope

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Sounds like it will be a brilliant watch. Looking forward to seeing it", while a second remarked: "Glad you are back in television making more fabulous programmes" and a third chimed in: "Sounds brilliant, looking forward to this!"

Matt's four-part series is a tribute to the UK's mesmerising landscape, in addition to the extraordinary people who shape it.

Matt's recent projects

He has previously presented an array of popular shows, including Blue Peter and The One Show, which he hosted from 2011 to 2020.

Since his departure from The One Show, Matt has focused on other projects, including Countryfile and his series Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales, which offers viewers a glimpse into his family's life in rural Durham.

© Getty Images Matt on the red carpet with his wife Nicola

Back in May, Matt bid an emotional farewell to his Channel 4 show titled Our Dream Farm. The popular show sees a bunch of hopeful young farmers battle it out for the chance to run a 613-acre farm in North Wales.

To mark the end of the show, the father-of-two shared a glimpse of the sheepdog trial that was set up for the final. In his caption, he wrote: "I can't believe that tonight, Saturday, is the final episode of Our Dream Farm. Thank you all for watching and supporting our brilliant young applicants through the series."

© Steven Landles / Channel 4 Matt hosts Channel 4 show, National Trust: Our Dream Farm

Matt continued: "I've loved shining a light on what our farmers do — a community I'm so proud to be part of. Those who care for our countryside, produce our food, and look after our landscape all at the same time."