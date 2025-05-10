Countryfile's Matt Baker leaves fans in 'floods of tears' as he delivers an emotional goodbye

Matt Baker has said a heartfelt goodbye to Our Dream Farm, the Channel 4 series that followed young farmers competing for the chance to run a 613-acre Welsh hill farm.

The 46-year-old presenter, best known for his long-running role on Countryfile, left fans in tears as he marked the end of the series.

A touching tribute to British farming

© Instagram Matt Baker revealed how proud he was of the series

Ahead of the final episode, Matt took to Instagram to share his thoughts. Standing in the picturesque Welsh landscape, he recorded a short video thanking viewers and praising the farming community.

He said: "I can’t believe that tonight, Saturday, is the final episode of Our Dream Farm. Thank you all for watching and supporting our brilliant young applicants through the series."

He continued: "I’ve loved shining a light on what our farmers do — a community I’m so proud to be part of. Those who care for our countryside, produce our food, and look after our landscape all at the same time."

Fans react to emotional finale

© Shutterstock Matt Baker seen attending the press ight for "Robin Hood" at the London Palladium

The final episode saw finalists Ioan Jones and Sara Jenkins awarded a 15-year lease for the farm in the foothills of Yr Wyddfa. Their win followed the surprise withdrawal of fellow contenders Ryan and Lowri, who were strong favourites throughout the competition.

Fans took to social media to share their emotions after the show. One viewer wrote: “Oh my days, what a final show. In tears x.” Another added: “It was a brilliant series. Many congratulations to the wonderful winners. To the other six potential tenants, I wish you all your dream farm in your futures too.”

Several viewers commented on the twist ending, with one writing: “Such an unexpected ending, but pleased with the outcome.” Another posted: “Best possible ending. The right couple definitely got the farm.”

A celebration of rural life

© Shutterstock Matt Baker on This Morning

Throughout the series, Matt championed the dedication and resilience of young farmers. The show gave a platform to voices not often heard in primetime TV, and many fans praised its focus on agriculture, community, and the future of the countryside.

The series ended with a sheepdog trial, a traditional and practical test of farming skill. It was the last hurdle for the finalists before the life-changing decision was made.

Matt’s admiration for the contestants and their commitment was clear from the beginning. His quiet encouragement and genuine connection to rural life brought depth to a format that could have easily become just another competition show.

What’s next for Matt Baker?

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Matt Baker on This Morning

While Our Dream Farm has now concluded, Matt continues to be a key figure in British television. Alongside his work on Countryfile, he has fronted numerous farming and countryside-focused series, including Matt Baker: Our Farm in the Dales.

He has become known for his passion for rural issues and his ability to connect with audiences across the UK.

Whether working on his family farm or meeting local heroes, Matt’s down-to-earth approach continues to resonate with viewers.

© Channel 4 Matt Baker on Countryfile

Following the finale, fans have already started asking whether Our Dream Farm will return for a second season. With such a strong response and meaningful content, it wouldn’t be surprising if Channel 4 revisited the format.

As one viewer put it: “I will miss this programme. I’ve had my favourites from day one.”

Our Dream Farm with Matt Baker is available to stream now on All4.