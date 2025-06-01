Shiloh Jolie debuts new name in unexpected powerful appearance

Shiloh Jolie quietly took centre stage at one of Los Angeles' most fashionable evenings. The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made a rare but powerful appearance, choreographing a sultry dance piece that brought unexpected depth to Isabel Marant’s capsule collection launch with Net-A-Porter.

Held at the iconic Oliver House, a 1930s architectural gem in Silver Lake, the private dinner brought together fashion insiders, actors, and models under one very stylish roof. But the true spotlight moment came not from the runway, but the stage—thanks to Shiloh.

© Getty Images Shiloh has changed her name to Shi in unexpected appearance

Going by the name Shi, the quietly creative teen choreographed a standout number performed by dancers Keoni Rose and Tako Suzuki to accompany singer-songwriter Luella’s live performance of her new single "Naïve.'"

Guests watched in admiration as the emotionally charged routine unfolded—a blend of elegant storytelling and bold movement that revealed a more intimate side of the usually private Shiloh.

© SPOT, GOME She was joined by her close friend Keoni Rose

Shiloh's low key life

However, despite her recent public appearance, Shiloh prefers a quiet life away from the spotlight. During an interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2024, Angelina opened up about her children when asked whether any of them wanted to be in front of the camera.

"I think some of them off camera, behind the scenes. But they really, really want to be—especially Shiloh—would like to be private. Just private. Not photographed. She most of all likes privacy," she shared.

© Mike Marsland Shiloh is known for her low key personality

Shiloh's relationship with Brad

It's been a significant few years for Shiloh. After turning 18, she officially filed to remove her father's last name from her own. The decision came as little surprise to those following the family, considering Shiloh and Brad haven’t been publicly seen together since 2014.

Brad himself once shared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2008 that his daughter preferred to go by the name John. "She only wants to be called John," he said at the time. "John or Peter. So it's a Peter Pan thing. So we've got to call her John. 'Shi, do you want…' 'John. I'm John.' And then I'll say, 'John, would you like some orange juice?' And she goes, 'No!'"

© Getty Images Angelina and her children, Shiloh, Zahara, Angelina, Vivienne, Maddox and Knox

The actor’s last public appearance with Shiloh was at the U.S. premiere of Unbroken in December 2014, where she appeared alongside siblings Pax and Maddox.

At the event, Shiloh wore a sharp black tailored suit with a white shirt and black tie, her hair styled in a short, boyish cut. It was a touching red-carpet moment that showcased the family’s unique bond.

Brad and Angelina welcomed Shiloh Nouvel Jolie on May 27, 2006, in Namibia. She was their first biological child, joining adopted siblings Maddox and and Zahara. The former couple later adopted Pax and gave birth to twins Knox and Vivienne.